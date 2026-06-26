Mamdani Once Again Promises to Defy SCOTUS to Protect Illegal Aliens

Just the other day, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he was proud the Big Apple is a sanctuary city, and now he's doubling down on that, vowing to 'protect' Haitians and Syrians after the Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration could end their temporary protected status.

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BREAKING: Mamdani vows to protect illegal alien Haitians and Syrians following SCOTUS ruling



“To have people have their freedom put into Jeopardy by the actions of a Supreme Court and a federal administration… it’s something that we will not ever accept.” pic.twitter.com/5iJeOhFxnw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2026

"We saw today the Supreme Court make a decision that is putting so many people's lives in jeopardy," Mamdani said. "And I just came back from a rally with 1199 as I stood alongside a number of Haitian New Yorkers who are concerned about what this means for their status in our city. And, frankly, this city ... is one that that has been built by so many from so many different parts of the world."

"We stand here ready to be in solidarity with all of those who are concerned by today's decision," he continued, "and beyond just language of solidarity, actions of solidarity. Now what that means when it comes to our city, is if you are worried about what this means for your status, if you're worried about what this means for your family, I would encourage you to call our Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs hotline."

"Many of you know it's a city of eight and a half million people. More than three million of us were born elsewhere, I'm one of them. We're a city that's proud of our immigrant heritage," Mamdani said.

Tough. New York doesn't override federal law. They go home.

Temporary means something.

This insurrectionist communist believes that freedom is lawlessness. — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) June 26, 2026

Bingo.

Mamdani also claimed Haitians and Syrians built New York. They did not.

Someone let this freak know it's not up to him. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 26, 2026

It's not.

Yes, you will, you commie scum bag. https://t.co/uzSE6cjl4r — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 26, 2026

He will accept it.

We are in the first stages of secession.



Mamdani considers New York an independent city-state, with it's own foreign policy, immigration policy, and economic policy. He does not recognize the legitimacy of the federal government or even the United States as a nation to any… https://t.co/q6QGkBc4J5 — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) June 26, 2026

"Mamdani considers New York an independent city-state, with it's own foreign policy, immigration policy, and economic policy. He does not recognize the legitimacy of the federal government or even the United States as a nation to any extent beyond that which his party can directly control or benefit from financially," Paladino wrote. "He does not talk about himself as an American, nor does he speak of New York as a component of the United States. Quite the opposite, in fact. And aside from his official portraits, he is never voluntarily photographed with or around an American flag. And he is WAY too conscious of optics for that to be anything other than deliberate. He (and the DSA with him) will use the power of this city to wage a soft civil war against the nation itself."

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Dear Mayor Mamdani -



It’s called Temporary Protective Status.



Not permanent. Not forever. Not indefinite. Every single one is going home.



Go defy the laws in your home country of Uganda. https://t.co/c6iWiKNswv — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) June 26, 2026

ICE should show up in NYC and dare Mamdani to try and stop them.