Ken Paxton Just Roasted James Talarico in New Ad
Ken Paxton Just Roasted James Talarico in New Ad
Trump Blasts Iranian Regime Over 'Foolish Violation of Our Ceasefire Agreement'
Trump Blasts Iranian Regime Over 'Foolish Violation of Our Ceasefire Agreement'
Snitch Lines Are Back! Kathy Hochul Tells New Yorkers to Rat Out Masked ICE Agents
Snitch Lines Are Back! Kathy Hochul Tells New Yorkers to Rat Out Masked...
Despite Massive Heat Wave, British Media Pushes Notion Air Conditioning Is 'Selfish'
Despite Massive Heat Wave, British Media Pushes Notion Air Conditioning Is 'Selfish'
Here's Gavin Newsom's Alarming Plan to Consolidate Power If He's Elected President
Here's Gavin Newsom's Alarming Plan to Consolidate Power If He's Elected President
Scott Jennings: Republicans Are Winning the Argument Ahead of the Midterms
Scott Jennings: Republicans Are Winning the Argument Ahead of the Midterms
VIP
The United Nations' Disdain
The United Nations' Disdain
Why Is Thune Running Scared?
Why Is Thune Running Scared?
Zohran Mamdani Scores a Major Victory As NYC Greenlights Rent Freezes
Zohran Mamdani Scores a Major Victory As NYC Greenlights Rent Freezes
Tom Homan Just Demolished Trump's Critics in One Fiery Speech
Tom Homan Just Demolished Trump's Critics in One Fiery Speech
Spencer Pratt Says One of LA's Largest Homeless NGO's Just Suffered a Major Blow in Federal Fraud Probe
Spencer Pratt Says One of LA's Largest Homeless NGO's Just Suffered a Major...
Zohran Mamdani Defies the Supreme Court, Vows to Protect Haitians and Syrians
Zohran Mamdani Defies the Supreme Court, Vows to Protect Haitians and Syrians
EXCLUSIVE: ICE Made Major Convicted Criminal Arrests Thursday
EXCLUSIVE: ICE Made Major Convicted Criminal Arrests Thursday
Pentagon Argues Budget Bill Is Critical for National Defense. Will the Senate Go for It?
Pentagon Argues Budget Bill Is Critical for National Defense. Will the Senate Go...
Tipsheet

Mamdani Once Again Promises to Defy SCOTUS to Protect Illegal Aliens

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 26, 2026 1:30 PM
Mamdani Once Again Promises to Defy SCOTUS to Protect Illegal Aliens
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Just the other day, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he was proud the Big Apple is a sanctuary city, and now he's doubling down on that, vowing to 'protect' Haitians and Syrians after the Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration could end their temporary protected status.

Advertisement

"We saw today the Supreme Court make a decision that is putting so many people's lives in jeopardy," Mamdani said. "And I just came back from a rally with 1199 as I stood alongside a number of Haitian New Yorkers who are concerned about what this means for their status in our city. And, frankly, this city ... is one that that has been built by so many from so many different parts of the world."

"We stand here ready to be in solidarity with all of those who are concerned by today's decision," he continued, "and beyond just language of solidarity, actions of solidarity. Now what that means when it comes to our city, is if you are worried about what this means for your status, if you're worried about what this means for your family, I would encourage you to call our Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs hotline."

"Many of you know it's a city of eight and a half million people. More than three million of us were born elsewhere, I'm one of them. We're a city that's proud of our immigrant heritage," Mamdani said. 

Recommended

Ken Paxton Just Roasted James Talarico in New Ad Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES SUPREME COURT ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Tough. New York doesn't override federal law. They go home.

Temporary means something.

Bingo.

Mamdani also claimed Haitians and Syrians built New York. They did not.

It's not.

He will accept it.

"Mamdani considers New York an independent city-state, with it's own foreign policy, immigration policy, and economic policy. He does not recognize the legitimacy of the federal government or even the United States as a nation to any extent beyond that which his party can directly control or benefit from financially," Paladino wrote. "He does not talk about himself as an American, nor does he speak of New York as a component of the United States. Quite the opposite, in fact. And aside from his official portraits, he is never voluntarily photographed with or around an American flag. And he is WAY too conscious of optics for that to be anything other than deliberate. He (and the DSA with him) will use the power of this city to wage a soft civil war against the nation itself."

Advertisement

ICE should show up in NYC and dare Mamdani to try and stop them.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ken Paxton Just Roasted James Talarico in New Ad Jeff Charles
Why Is Thune Running Scared? Kevin McCullough
Tom Homan Just Demolished Trump's Critics in One Fiery Speech Dmitri Bolt
Here's Gavin Newsom's Alarming Plan to Consolidate Power If He's Elected President Amy Curtis
Spencer Pratt Says One of LA's Largest Homeless NGO's Just Suffered a Major Blow in Federal Fraud Probe Dmitri Bolt
EXCLUSIVE: ICE Made Major Convicted Criminal Arrests Thursday Cameron Arcand

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ken Paxton Just Roasted James Talarico in New Ad Jeff Charles
Advertisement