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Here's the Despicable Reason Why MS NOW Says Platner's Latest Accuser Is More Credible Than the First One

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 06, 2026 6:20 PM
Here's the Despicable Reason Why MS NOW Says Platner's Latest Accuser Is More Credible Than the First One
Townhall Media

Antonia Hylton is an MSNOW and NBC contributor who has apparently won awards for her journalism. But in light of the latest damning allegations against Graham Platner, in which a Maine woman named Jenny Racicot — herself a Democrat voter — accused Platner of entering her house uninvited and forcing her to have sex with him, Hylton is now making a name for herself by attacking another Platner accuser.

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Last month, Virginia woman Lyndsey Fifield told The New York Times that Graham Platner regularly grabbed her by the shoulders, physically removed her from a cab following an argument, and that he once twisted her arm behind her back and shoved her into a bedroom, holding the door shut so Fifield couldn't leave. 

The party that once said 'Believe All Women' was quick to dismiss Fifield's accusations because Fifield works for conservative political campaigns and organizations.

And Hylton doubled down on that dismissal of Fifield, saying the accusations from Racicot are more credible because of Racicot's political leanings.

"To that comment about the sort of post-Me Too era and the debate that sort of happened in the Democratic Party after this, the series of allegations around Graham Platner," Hylton said. "Part of I think what made it complicated for some Democrats to fully believe the woman who was at the center of the last round was that she was associated with right-wing politics. But this woman, she — I want to read part of what's out here. One of the reasons she says to Politico, 'I didn't come forward sooner, was the huge moral conflict that I had between supporting his politics. So she is saying, I actually agree with Graham Platner, his position, his politics. She's clearly more on the Left, but not supporting him as a person. I just want the truth out there.'"

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY MSNBC THE NEW YORK TIMES VIRGINIA GRAHAM PLATNER

Simply incredible.

So Democrats believe you, but only if you have the correct politics.

That's (D)ifferent.

It is real, and this is what the Democratic Party is.

This is completely on-brand for MS NOW.

The Democrats made a calculation a long time ago that defeating President Trump and installing socialists in the Senate was more important than Platner's character. This story really doesn't change that, despite the calls from numerous Democrats for Platner to drop out now.

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Right-wing women apparently do not matter to Democrats. Which isn't really news to us. This is how they've always treated conservative women.

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