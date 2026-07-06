Here's Why Abdul El-Sayed Says He Won't Support Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader

Democrats have big plans if they regain control of the House and/or the Senate in November, and part of those plans include ousting Chuck Schumer as majority leader. At least, that's what Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed said in a recent interview.

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Instead, he wants to elect a majority leader who will help Democrats destroy our healthcare system by passing Medicare for All.

Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed says he would not support Chuck Schumer as Senate majority leader.



EL-SAYED: I want whoever’s going to give us the best shot at passing Medicare for all pic.twitter.com/sM14Ii8n1G — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2026

"You're on the record saying that if you make it to the Senate and Democrats take back control, you're not going to vote for Chuck Schumer as majority leader," said host Jacob Soboroff. "You did say someone like Senator Chris Van Hollen would be a better option. Anybody else that you would consider as majority leader, and how come?"

"I'll tell you this, I want whoever is going to give us the best shot at leading to get money out of politics, put money in your pocket, pass Medicare for All," El-Sayed replied. "And I know right now that the leadership that we've had for too long on the Democratic side is a lot more interested in courting big money into our politics. We've watched as money has come out of our politics and we don't yet have Medicare for All, not even a movement for it."

"And so we need leadership that is going to lead forthrightly on these questions," he continued, "I think Senator Van Hollen has demonstrated he has the right combination of statesmanship and legislative acumen and leadership on these issues. I think he'd make a fantastic Senate majority leader when we win the Senate."

He's also not Jewish, and it seems the up and coming class of Democratic Socialists really don't like Jews, including Democrats like Schumer, Shapiro, and Ossoff.

I want him to show the math on how Medicare for All works. What will it cost and how much do our taxes go up? They always talk about “coverage” like it’s free. — WinstonSmith (@BackporchBobcat) July 5, 2026

It will work by denying a lot of Americans coverage.

Communism is coming for the Democrat Party and the funny thing is; the Democrat Party enabled, supported and funded it. MORONS! — Scott Chastain (@GAHusker112) July 5, 2026

No one ever accused them of being smart.

So we can all die waiting 6 months to see a specialist as they do in Canada.



Why are leftists so DUMB?!? 🤡 — CondoKat (@CondoKat) July 5, 2026

And so guys like El-Sayed can deny conservatives healthcare.

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It's only 'fair' and 'equitable.'

El-Sayed is assuming the Democrats will win the Senate. They are risking with these extreme candidates the House.



I hope that the 26 election can be a check on the DSA.



If not in 28, a Republican might be President from 29-33. Smh. https://t.co/9qOwCFXEzw — Levone 🇯🇲🇬🇾🇹🇹🇧🇧🇺🇸 (@MolineauxN58356) July 5, 2026

And that's a big assumption.

The Democratic Socialist of America are coming for Chucky's head... 😂😂😂 https://t.co/xQ0EIxjfda — Alberto Gutierrez (@DeezzzNutzzz07) July 5, 2026

Schumer is not a victim here, but the old school Democratic leadership better realize they can't appease or tolerate these socialists. They will remove Schumer and the rest from office.