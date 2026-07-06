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Tipsheet

Here's Why Abdul El-Sayed Says He Won't Support Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 06, 2026 12:30 PM
Here's Why Abdul El-Sayed Says He Won't Support Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Democrats have big plans if they regain control of the House and/or the Senate in November, and part of those plans include ousting Chuck Schumer as majority leader. At least, that's what Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed said in a recent interview.

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Instead, he wants to elect a majority leader who will help Democrats destroy our healthcare system by passing Medicare for All.

"You're on the record saying that if you make it to the Senate and Democrats take back control, you're not going to vote for Chuck Schumer as majority leader," said host Jacob Soboroff. "You did say someone like Senator Chris Van Hollen would be a better option. Anybody else that you would consider as majority leader, and how come?"

"I'll tell you this, I want whoever is going to give us the best shot at leading to get money out of politics, put money in your pocket, pass Medicare for All," El-Sayed replied. "And I know right now that the leadership that we've had for too long on the Democratic side is a lot more interested in courting big money into our politics. We've watched as money has come out of our politics and we don't yet have Medicare for All, not even a movement for it."

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2026 ELECTIONS CHRIS VAN HOLLEN CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY MEDICARE

"And so we need leadership that is going to lead forthrightly on these questions," he continued, "I think Senator Van Hollen has demonstrated he has the right combination of statesmanship and legislative acumen and leadership on these issues. I think he'd make a fantastic Senate majority leader when we win the Senate."

He's also not Jewish, and it seems the up and coming class of Democratic Socialists really don't like Jews, including Democrats like Schumer, Shapiro, and Ossoff.

It will work by denying a lot of Americans coverage.

No one ever accused them of being smart.

And so guys like El-Sayed can deny conservatives healthcare.

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It's only 'fair' and 'equitable.'

And that's a big assumption.

Schumer is not a victim here, but the old school Democratic leadership better realize they can't appease or tolerate these socialists. They will remove Schumer and the rest from office.

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