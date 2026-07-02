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Tipsheet

Rowling Blasts the BBC Over Trans Athletes Article

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 02, 2026 7:30 AM
Rowling Blasts the BBC Over Trans Athletes Article
AP Photo/Scott Garfitt

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to protect women's and girls' sports is making waves across the pond, too. Author J.K. Rowling, a staunch defender of women's rights in the face of radical trans activism, even took the BBC to task for its shameful coverage of the ruling.

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Here's what the BBC said.

And here's some of what they wrote:

The US Supreme Court has ruled that states can ban transgender women from competing in female school and college sports.

The court considered cases from students in two different states who had challenged bans on participation. The two states, Idaho and West Virginia, enacted laws that required public school and college sports teams to compete in accordance with their sex recorded at birth.

One of the two challenges said the ban violates equal rights protections in the US Constitution. The other said it contradicts civil rights laws.

More than two dozen states have enacted bans since Idaho did so in 2020. President Donald Trump celebrated the decision in a social media post as a "BIG WIN".

Under those state bans, a transgender woman - a biological male who identifies as a woman - is not permitted to compete in female sports at schools and colleges.

This was a big win for women and girls. And a loss for the trans activists and cheaters who would take sporting awards and competition spots away from them. It's always been a fundamental issue of fairness and safety, and SCOTUS got it right.

Rowling also pointed out this salient fact: 'trans women' are men.

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This is absolutely propaganda, as Rowling said.

Women's rights should not be contingent on the ideology of the Supreme Court.

Yes. They're men. Always were and always will be.

It's absolutely cheating. Way back in the fall of 2023, the U.N. said something like 900 women lost medals and other athletic accolades to men. That's wrong, and it's time we started using the correct language for this.

'Transgender women' are men, and if they want to play sports, they can compete with other men.

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