Rowling Blasts the BBC Over Trans Athletes Article

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to protect women's and girls' sports is making waves across the pond, too. Author J.K. Rowling, a staunch defender of women's rights in the face of radical trans activism, even took the BBC to task for its shameful coverage of the ruling.

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Here's what the BBC said.

US Supreme Court upholds bans on transgender women in female school and college sports https://t.co/ERpBInv3WC — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 30, 2026

And here's some of what they wrote:

The US Supreme Court has ruled that states can ban transgender women from competing in female school and college sports. The court considered cases from students in two different states who had challenged bans on participation. The two states, Idaho and West Virginia, enacted laws that required public school and college sports teams to compete in accordance with their sex recorded at birth. One of the two challenges said the ban violates equal rights protections in the US Constitution. The other said it contradicts civil rights laws. More than two dozen states have enacted bans since Idaho did so in 2020. President Donald Trump celebrated the decision in a social media post as a "BIG WIN". Under those state bans, a transgender woman - a biological male who identifies as a woman - is not permitted to compete in female sports at schools and colleges.

This was a big win for women and girls. And a loss for the trans activists and cheaters who would take sporting awards and competition spots away from them. It's always been a fundamental issue of fairness and safety, and SCOTUS got it right.

Rowling also pointed out this salient fact: 'trans women' are men.

You mean men, men who claim to be women. You are a national broadcaster that consistently obfuscates facts around sex because you’ve taken an ideological position the public overwhelmingly rejects. This isn’t news, it’s propaganda. https://t.co/STzUmNEAPA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 1, 2026

This is absolutely propaganda, as Rowling said.

Women and girls can thank President Trump for picking Justices who are wise and understand the law. Remember that the three Justices on the court who decided differently from the majority are the liberal women who never break from important Democrat issues. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 30, 2026

Women's rights should not be contingent on the ideology of the Supreme Court.

They're not women. They're men, and boys. Stop lying to us.https://t.co/2xd9KCmfeF — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) June 30, 2026

Yes. They're men. Always were and always will be.

When you say "transgender women" you mean men.

And good, keep them cheating bastards out of womens sports — Aja ♀️🇬🇧 (@AjaTheEmpress) June 30, 2026

It's absolutely cheating. Way back in the fall of 2023, the U.N. said something like 900 women lost medals and other athletic accolades to men. That's wrong, and it's time we started using the correct language for this.

'Transgender women' are men, and if they want to play sports, they can compete with other men.

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