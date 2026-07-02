After Deleting Hundreds of Digital Movies, PlayStation Announces End of Physical Video Games

Sony PlayStation, the world's best-selling video game brand of all-time, is not winning over users right now. They recently deleted more than 500 purchased digital movies due to content licensing agreements. These are movies people bought and paid for, assuming they'd own the title in perpetuity.

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REMINDER: If you don’t own the hard copy, you don’t own the movie.



Nolte: Sony Playstation Deletes 551 Movies People Already Paid For https://t.co/uZwQzmK7Fv — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) July 1, 2026

Here's more:

Here’s Sony’s announcement to all the suckers who purchased these 551 movies and TV series: As of 1 September, 2026, due to our content licensing arrangements, you will no longer be able to watch any of your previously purchased StudioCanal content and the content will be removed from your video library. That’s just another way of saying what came out of the fascist World Economic Forum ten years ago: “You’ll own nothing and be happy.” Listen, I’m not trying to come off as superior here. About ten years ago, I naively decided to go full-digital with my obnoxiously huge movie collection. After converting, I sold my discs. Hundreds of them. Then came the realization that “owning” a digital copy meant nothing of the sort. It also meant that the Woke Gestapo was going into private digitized collections and vandalizing movies, even classics like The French Connection. I have since rebuilt my physical media collection, but too many of the movies I once owned on Blu-ray are no longer available.

Own physical media. They can't edit it and they can't delete it.

Sony also announced an end to physical media for video games, too.

Important updates:



News on physical discs for new games - https://t.co/BzZODXdWGY



News on PlayStation Store on PS3 and PS Vita - https://t.co/ev3mN6wj14 pic.twitter.com/PWXTZGHAh6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 1, 2026

And no one is happy.

If I cant truly own it, might as well just pirate it. — ThatUmbrellaGuy (@ThatUmbrella) July 1, 2026

Bingo. What's the incentive to pay for it when you don't really own it?

Piracy it is.

I’ve had every PlayStation since the PS1 and have THOUSANDS OF PHYSICAL GAMES in my collection. I still actively collect and play every day. Ya’ll just assured me that the PS5 is the last system I ever buy of your products. Peace out Sony. pic.twitter.com/3qmjGeSLdA — Vidal SuperNinja (@VidalSuperninja) July 1, 2026

This is how you destroy a brand overnight.

Sony: [Deletes 500 legally purchased movies from your account]



"So anyway, this is how you're going to buy games now." https://t.co/Q5M8OJKzgw — RazörFist (@RazorFist) July 1, 2026

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As Nolte pointed out in his piece, this is part of the 'You'll own nothing' movement. The Left has spent years destroying beloved IPs to remake them for 'modern audiences,' while editing and putting warnings on past works that contain 'offensive' materials.

Deleting purchased digital downloads is a way to ensure you do not have access to things they don't like and don't want you to see.

Physical media, while it takes up space, is the only way to make sure you actually own books, movies, and videogames. This writer just bought another shelf to store her collection of DVDs and Blu-rays, and you should do the same.