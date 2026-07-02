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Tipsheet

Germany Just Announced a Major Change for Its Entire Workforce

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 02, 2026 1:30 PM
Germany Just Announced a Major Change for Its Entire Workforce
NanoStockk/iStock/Getty Images Plus

It seems Germany is not happy with the number of employees taking sick leave. Chancellor Merz announced today that the country will now require employees to submit a doctor's note on the first day of sickness, and that it will abolish Germans' ability to call in sick.

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Here's more:

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday announced a sweeping overhaul of the country's labor policies, mandating that workers provide a medical certificate on their very first day of illness.

The move effectively abolishes the existing system that allowed employees to report sick by telephone.

Merz cited severe economic pressures, pointing to elevated rates of absenteeism across the corporate sector.

The chancellor described the current levels of sick leave as unacceptable for businesses operating in Germany.

“We can no longer accept the extraordinarily high levels of sick leave in our companies,” Merz said.

Prolonged workforce absences have created a severe competitive disadvantage for the national economy.

Merz stated that the government can no longer afford the financial drain caused by these widespread staffing shortages.

“We are abolishing sick leave by telephone and introducing the requirement to submit a medical certificate from the very first day of illness,” he said.

“We know this is a tough decision. But we can no longer afford this competitive disadvantage caused by prolonged absences from work.”

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ECONOMY EUROPEAN UNION GERMANY HEALTHCARE

This move is not popular, at all.

Of course.

And good luck getting a doctor's note.

You go to work sick. That's the option here.

The workers are always punished.

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No air conditioning, unfettered immigration from Third World hellholes, and now this.

And it will crash. It's only a matter of time.

That's the message here.

This will last precisely until the next pandemic

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