Germany Just Announced a Major Change for Its Entire Workforce

It seems Germany is not happy with the number of employees taking sick leave. Chancellor Merz announced today that the country will now require employees to submit a doctor's note on the first day of sickness, and that it will abolish Germans' ability to call in sick.

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Germany's Chancellor Merz:



We can no longer accept the extraordinarily high levels of sick leave in our companies.



We are abolishing sick leave by telephone and introducing the requirement to submit a medical certificate from the very first day of illness.



We know this is a… pic.twitter.com/xP0cQWwEU5 — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 2, 2026

Here's more:

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday announced a sweeping overhaul of the country's labor policies, mandating that workers provide a medical certificate on their very first day of illness. The move effectively abolishes the existing system that allowed employees to report sick by telephone. Merz cited severe economic pressures, pointing to elevated rates of absenteeism across the corporate sector. The chancellor described the current levels of sick leave as unacceptable for businesses operating in Germany. “We can no longer accept the extraordinarily high levels of sick leave in our companies,” Merz said. Prolonged workforce absences have created a severe competitive disadvantage for the national economy. Merz stated that the government can no longer afford the financial drain caused by these widespread staffing shortages. “We are abolishing sick leave by telephone and introducing the requirement to submit a medical certificate from the very first day of illness,” he said. “We know this is a tough decision. But we can no longer afford this competitive disadvantage caused by prolonged absences from work.”

This move is not popular, at all.

Germany needs you to keep subsidizing your welfare state, taxpayer. Work more. — Dave Delivers (@jeffersonianguy) July 2, 2026

Of course.

But we can still spend an absurd amount of money on people who don’t work at all



And on foreigners living in this country



Again - the working people are getting f***ed while everyone else continues to chill on the tax payers expense — Alex Dorn (@AlexDornTakes) July 2, 2026

And good luck getting a doctor's note.

How will these workers get a medical certificate when they can't get a doctors appointment becuase there's 10 migrants ahead of them in the queue? — Leftwaffen-Watch ⬜️ (@LeftwaffenWatch) July 2, 2026

You go to work sick. That's the option here.

You have over a million foreigners on welfare on your country and this is where you want to get the money from ? Bullying people who are actually employed.

European governments are getting more retarded by the day — yves (@yvesai0) July 2, 2026

The workers are always punished.

Starting January 1st 2027 Germany is now requiring a doctor's note before they give you time off for a sick day.



Europe continues to invent new and innovative ways to suck daily. Unbelievable. https://t.co/aKRUcoQqGC — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) July 2, 2026

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No air conditioning, unfettered immigration from Third World hellholes, and now this.

the germans had everything then they decided to kill their nuclear energy and tank the automotive sector with lack of innovation



now they will have to reinvent the economy trying to keep the welfare system alive until it crashes https://t.co/667LUfWbj5 — terminally onλine εngineer (@tekbog) July 2, 2026

And it will crash. It's only a matter of time.

You can't be sick for work, we don't do that in GERMANY https://t.co/i5F2bhBGyD — Kaleb (@KalebPrime) July 2, 2026

That's the message here.

This will last precisely until the next pandemic

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