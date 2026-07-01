Zohran Mamdani Moves Closer to Abolishing a Prison

The Democratic Socialists of America have made it very clear they intend to abolish prisons and defund the police. Coupled with their push for gun control, that'll cast our cities into absolute chaos, which is what they want.

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And in New York, Mamdani is taking steps to abolish the first prison: Rikers Island.

We just took another major step toward finally closing Rikers Island.



By permanently closing a jail and transferring three properties to DCAS, we're moving closer to closing Rikers for good.



Our City's resources should be invested in rehabilitation, restoration, and a… https://t.co/mKFj0nQa5H — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 30, 2026

"Our City's resources should be invested in rehabilitation, restoration, and a smaller, more humane jail system," Mamdani wrote.

What about a justice system that's humane to the law-abiding citizens terrorized by these criminals?

Please release these poor souls into neighborhoods where the liberals living there can set a good example for them instead of dumping them in impoverished black and brown neighborhoods like you normally do — G. K. Masterson (@GKMasterson) June 30, 2026

They should live at Gracie Mansion.

Brilliant plan to get the summer heat deaths down: have the criminals do it instead — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) June 30, 2026

And if you don't report the crimes, crime will go down, too.

Whenever I vowed to arrest bad guys, the pushback was always "you can't do that! There's no room in the jails!"



Communists close the jails, then they can use the "not enough jails" excuse to never enforce the law, as your city erodes.



See their little commie magic trick?… https://t.co/9jMqEvJRTF — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 1, 2026

This is what Mamdani promised, by the way.

Mamdani promised less police and less prisons.



"Policing does not create safety."



Have fun NYC. https://t.co/lUR9d676zr pic.twitter.com/P1jWND99OJ — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 1, 2026

Promises made, promises kept.

All that's at stake is your safety and your life, New Yorkers.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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