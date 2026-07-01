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Zohran Mamdani Moves Closer to Abolishing a Prison

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 01, 2026 3:30 PM
Zohran Mamdani Moves Closer to Abolishing a Prison
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The Democratic Socialists of America have made it very clear they intend to abolish prisons and defund the police. Coupled with their push for gun control, that'll cast our cities into absolute chaos, which is what they want.

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And in New York, Mamdani is taking steps to abolish the first prison: Rikers Island.

"Our City's resources should be invested in rehabilitation, restoration, and a smaller, more humane jail system," Mamdani wrote.

What about a justice system that's humane to the law-abiding citizens terrorized by these criminals?

They should live at Gracie Mansion.

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Related:

CRIME GUN CONTROL LAW AND ORDER NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

And if you don't report the crimes, crime will go down, too.

This is what Mamdani promised, by the way.

Promises made, promises kept.

All that's at stake is your safety and your life, New Yorkers.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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