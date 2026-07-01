A Federal Judge Just Blocked Virginia's Anti-ICE Mask Law

The Supremacy Clause wins, again.

Federal Judge Robert Payne just issued a preliminary injunction against Virginia, blocking the state from enforcing its law that bans ICE agents from wearing masks while doing their job.

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BREAKING: Federal judge Robert Payne has just issued a preliminary injunction that blocks Virginia from enforcing its new law that bans ICE agents from wearing masks on the job. Judge Payne writes that VA’s law likely violates the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution by… pic.twitter.com/yHzox7vxkJ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 30, 2026

"Judge Payne writes that VA’s law likely violates the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution by trying to regulate the conduct of federal law enforcement. The law was set to take effect tomorrow," wrote Melugin. "California's unmasking law was recently struck down for the same reason. VA is now blocked from enforcing their unmasking law while the underlying merits of the case play out, as the judge finds the DOJ is likely to succeed on the merits of their argument."

In his ruling, Judge Payne wrote, "It is likely to succeed on the merits of Count 1 of the complaint for the reason that the Mask/Identity Statute directly regulates the conduct of federal law enforcement in the enforcement of federal immigration laws thereby violating the intergovernmental immunity doctrine ... and offends the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution."

Complete PR stunt by VA. — NOfPlus (@OfPlus) July 1, 2026

That's what it is.

This has been the case in every Democrat run state that has tried to force a ‘no mask’ policy for ICE agents. Federal Agents don’t answer to the state under the Supremacy Clause.



Nothing but performance theater from Democrat leaders. — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) June 30, 2026

It's all performative.

The Supremacy Clause for the win, again. https://t.co/Y5WDY4fIAH — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) July 1, 2026

As it always will.

Another blue state law to govern how ICE operates bites the dust. https://t.co/5YcGTDDoSP — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 30, 2026

While the Supremacy Clause always triumphs, we must not forget the mentality behind these anti-masking laws. It's not about 'transparency' or 'public safety.' It's a way for the Democrats to get their violent, radical Leftist base to identify, harass, and intimidate ICE agents by threatening them and their families. They want the bullying and threats to discourage ICE agents from doing their jobs.

It's dangerous, deadly, and should not be tolerated.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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