Snitch Lines Are Back! Kathy Hochul Tells New Yorkers to Rat Out Masked ICE Agents

Democrats have pushed for laws to unmask ICE agents who are simply doing their jobs. This is part of an effort to aid Leftist thugs in identifying, harassing, and intimidating ICE agents and their families. It's also a violation of the supremacy clause, because federal law trumps state laws.

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That doesn't seem to deter Democrats, however, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a snitch line to report masked ICE agents to the state.

NEW YORKERS:



As of 12:00 AM, New York’s law prohibiting most law enforcement officials from wearing masks while carrying out their duties is now in effect.



New Yorkers have a right to know who is exercising law enforcement authority in their communities. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 26, 2026

If history is any indication, this snitch line will get flooded with spam.

To report a potential violation of New York’s law prohibiting masked law enforcement officials, visit: https://t.co/OjRXsNY5Yw — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 26, 2026

The Democrats' hatred of America, ICE, and our borders knows now bounds.

NEW YORKERS:

As of 12:00 AM, masks are only allowed for criminals, agitators and hate groups. — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) June 26, 2026

That's (D)ifferent.

You have zero authority over ICE, Kathy. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 26, 2026

That's a lesson she's going to learn the hard way.

The feds will do what they please. pic.twitter.com/6U9lLMPov9 — SixPoundLine (@PeaGravelNed) June 26, 2026

No power whatsoever.

Watching Dems now trying to force people NOT to wear a mask is beyond rich. 😁



But what's really funny is a state attempting to dictate the uniform of a federal officer. They have PRECISELY zero jurisdiction on such matters... and it's not even close. https://t.co/Ph6enB1wVR — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) June 26, 2026

A few years ago, they wanted to make masking permanent and mandated that even toddlers wear them.

The woman who REQUIRED toddlers masks indoors is now urging people to snitch on ICE agents who wear masks to protect themselves from leftists trying to kiII them



Cannot make this up pic.twitter.com/iXoMyJPjf4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2026

They'd have stapled them to our faces if they thought they could get away with it.

Kathy Hochul is openly encouraging doxxing and retaliatory action against @ICEgov agents, which is what this has always been about.



Kathy Hochul is doing the bidding of the Democratic Socialists of America, and defying the supremacy of the federal government in matters of law… https://t.co/5rkPP6HDGL — Isaiah L. Carter 🇺🇸 (@IsaiahLCarter) June 26, 2026

That's what it's always been about: intimidating ICE so they don't do their jobs.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe.

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