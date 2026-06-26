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Tipsheet

Snitch Lines Are Back! Kathy Hochul Tells New Yorkers to Rat Out Masked ICE Agents

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 26, 2026 2:45 PM
Snitch Lines Are Back! Kathy Hochul Tells New Yorkers to Rat Out Masked ICE Agents
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Democrats have pushed for laws to unmask ICE agents who are simply doing their jobs. This is part of an effort to aid Leftist thugs in identifying, harassing, and intimidating ICE agents and their families. It's also a violation of the supremacy clause, because federal law trumps state laws.

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That doesn't seem to deter Democrats, however, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a snitch line to report masked ICE agents to the state.

If history is any indication, this snitch line will get flooded with spam.

The Democrats' hatred of America, ICE, and our borders knows now bounds.

That's (D)ifferent.

That's a lesson she's going to learn the hard way.

No power whatsoever.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE KATHY HOCHUL LAW AND ORDER NEW YORK

A few years ago, they wanted to make masking permanent and mandated that even toddlers wear them.

They'd have stapled them to our faces if they thought they could get away with it.

That's what it's always been about: intimidating ICE so they don't do their jobs.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe. 

Help us continue to report the truth about the DHS’s efforts to clean up America by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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