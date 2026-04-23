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Tipsheet

Appeals Court Just Smacked Down CA's New Anti-ICE law for a Simple Reason

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 23, 2026 6:30 AM
Appeals Court Just Smacked Down CA's New Anti-ICE law for a Simple Reason
AP Photo/Jen Golbeck

I’m sure some of the jurists on the appeals court were embarrassed when reading the docket for this case. It’s inexcusable. California lawmakers, some of whom are probably lawyers themselves, believed this would hold up under the Constitution. It doesn’t. It never will, so stop acting like fools. The theatrical kid act is getting old and tired fast, like yesterday. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued an injunction against a new anti-ICE law in the state because it violates the Supremacy Clause. Earth to Sacramento: You cannot dictate how federal law enforcement agencies conduct themselves. This is basic civics, you morons.

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The anti-ICE legislation banned federal immigration agents from wearing masks, among other things.

And California isn’t alone. New Jersey is trying to do the same thing, which prompted this strong rant from Republican Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, who advised her colleagues while mentioning the legal battles and their costs to taxpayers.

For the love of God and all that is good. Can you differentiate between the fact that we don't make laws that control the federal government? My God, what are we doing here? I'm not a lawyer. I was an English teacher and I comprehend that my fifth grade middle school English students would understand it.

I am coming to you not from a point of ideology because I know in the minority party, we already lost that argument. You guys are way, way out in the ether with that. I'm not even hoping to win the ideology. I'm hoping to win the logical argument to say, why do we keep passing laws that are gonna end up in court? We lose and the taxpayer gets shafted over and over and over. 

You cannot vote yes for a law that controls local, county, state, and federal. No, Federal has gotta come off for this to count, but the only reason why you're passing it is to affect federal agents — Don't a room full of lawyers understand. Ludicrous. Oh my goodness.

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Related:

CALIFORNIA ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RECONCILIATION

ICE is about to receive a nice cash injection through reconciliation, God willing. It shouldn’t have taken this long. It should never have happened, but Democrats are determined to be reckless and irresponsible because they can’t stand losing to Trump every day. 

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