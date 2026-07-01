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Tipsheet

The Boston Globe Pearl-Clutches Over Haitian Workers, but There's Just One Problem

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 01, 2026 2:00 PM
The Boston Globe Pearl-Clutches Over Haitian Workers, but There's Just One Problem
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

After the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump had the authority to revoke the temporary protected status (TPS) of Haitians and others, the Left went into full-bore meltdown mode. They warned of mass deportations that would cripple our communities.

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The Boston Globe is one of the outlets that lamented the removal of 10,000 Haitians from the Massachusetts workforce.

Here's more:

Chris White expects to lose 28 employees following the Supreme Court's ruling last Thursday that allows hundreds of thousands of Haitian and Syrian migrants to be expelled from the country.

That will bring the number of workers White has had to let go during President Trump's immigration crackdown to 130 — more than one-eighth of the workforce at the Marshfield developmental disabilities provider Road to Responsibility.

"It's not like these folks were taking jobs that Americans would be doing," said White, who has had to increase overtime pay and bring in temporary relief staff to keep from cutting services. "The reality is we don't have enough people to do the work."

More than 10,000 Haitians in the Massachusetts workforce, many filling crucial jobs in long-term care, construction, and transportation, will lose their Temporary Protected Status. The Trump administration is expected to implement the court ruling any day. And unless they have other legal protections, those with Haitian or Syrian TPS will not be allowed to stay in the country.

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Related:

HAITI ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

And the numbers don't add up. While 10,000 may be working, many more are on welfare and not.

And the attacks on Americans not doing these jobs don't hold up, either.

There are about 175,000 unemployed people in Massachusetts. There is no labor force shortage.

More than half the Haitians are TPS and only 10,000 are working.

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That math doesn't seem right.

The word 'temporary' means something, and it was never meant to be a backdoor amnesty, even though that's what the Left is trying to do. They'll tell us Haiti is unsafe, but they were the ones saying just a few years ago that Haiti was great and beautiful.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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