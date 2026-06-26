Gavin Newsom Launches Attack on Conservative Media Ecosystem

Remember when Gavin Newsom said he didn't like politicians who lie? It must be hard to live with all that self-loathing, because no one lies with as much alacrity as he does. A couple of days ago, he was busted lying about California's job growth. He lied about being investigated by the DOJ, claiming that President Trump was 'targeting' him (when the investigation began under the Biden administration). And he blamed President Trump for California's gas prices while quietly hiking the state's gas tax.

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But his latest whopper takes the cake. Newsom is saying, with a straight face, that Democrats don't hav the same friendly media ecosystem that Republicans do.

No, seriously.

Gavin Newsom claims that Democrats don’t have the same kind of friendly media ecosystem that Trump and conservatives do.



“I don’t see that on MSNBC…I sure as hell don’t see it on CNN. I don’t see it anywhere."



Gaslighting levels here are stratospheric. pic.twitter.com/qAv0rKJ57c — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2026

"I mean Trump is triumphed 24/7 on these grievance networks and they come in ... look, you've got The Daily Wire, goes to the California Post, the California Post goes to the New York Post, New York Post goes to The Five. The Five goes to the lineup of the primetime news hosts ... goes right to the f***ing Oval Office," Newsom said. "Then we've got Fox & Friends ... then you've got Chris Rufo, one of the greats ... it's this circular ecosystem, this sewer that has a presidential seal and gold leaf now."

"With respect, I don't see that on MSNBC," Newsom added. "I sure as hell don't see it on CNN. I don't see it anywhere."

Incredible.

That sure sounds like an attack on a free and independent press to us, and we can only presume a Newsom administration would target all those aforementioned conservative media outlets.

Newsom also said the reason no one can remember the accomplishments of the Biden era is because they just didn't get enough media coverage.

Gavin Newsom claims the reason nobody can remember all of Joe Biden’s “remarkable successes” is because they just weren’t communicated well enough.



“You ask [people], what did Biden do? They'd be hard pressed to remember a damn thing." https://t.co/DznfWPVbSo pic.twitter.com/mqCeczdvsq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 26, 2026

"When you had these landmark legislative victories. 400 bipartisan bills, you had all these remarkable successes on the infrastructure bill," Newsom said. "It was next-level in terms of performing on the legislative front but not on the communication front."

Okay.

Remember when Greasolini told us that the thing he hates most is politicians who lie?



That was pretty funny. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 25, 2026

Very funny.

Communists believe this when they say this because the communist believes all things belong to him. If there’s even a HINT of programming counter to the Revolution, he thinks that’s an egregious injustice. https://t.co/nXj78CXP5G — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 25, 2026

Always.

Seriously? Democrats control MSNBC/NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, PBS, Bloomberg, Univision, Telemundo, and every print newspaper across the country from New York Times, Washington Post, LA Times, Chicago Tribune, Boston Globe, Houston Chronicle, Miami Herald, etc. 🙄 https://t.co/hujfF5ijqL — Alberto Gutierrez (@DeezzzNutzzz07) June 26, 2026

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Newsom knows this.

The right was told if they wanted any kind of real media coverage they had to build their own. And they did. It turns out, the ecosystem built by conservatives is better, and more people watch it. All the powers that be had to do was give fair coverage, but they didn't want to. https://t.co/IwS2llraS8 — Brittany (@bccover) June 25, 2026

Remember when the Right built its own social media platform and the Left responded by removing it from servers? That's exactly what Newsom is laying the groundwork for here. By attacking and naming outlets like The Daily Wire and Fox & Friends, Newsom is telegraphing exactly who he'd go after if elected President, and who Democrats will target if they regain power.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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