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Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Launches Attack on Conservative Media Ecosystem

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 26, 2026 10:30 AM
Gavin Newsom Launches Attack on Conservative Media Ecosystem
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Remember when Gavin Newsom said he didn't like politicians who lie? It must be hard to live with all that self-loathing, because no one lies with as much alacrity as he does. A couple of days ago, he was busted lying about California's job growth. He lied about being investigated by the DOJ, claiming that President Trump was 'targeting' him (when the investigation began under the Biden administration). And he blamed President Trump for California's gas prices while quietly hiking the state's gas tax.

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But his latest whopper takes the cake. Newsom is saying, with a straight face, that Democrats don't hav the same friendly media ecosystem that Republicans do.

No, seriously.

"I mean Trump is triumphed 24/7 on these grievance networks and they come in ... look, you've got The Daily Wire, goes to the California Post, the California Post goes to the New York Post, New York Post goes to The Five. The Five goes to the lineup of the primetime news hosts ... goes right to the f***ing Oval Office," Newsom said. "Then we've got Fox & Friends ... then you've got Chris Rufo, one of the greats ... it's this circular ecosystem, this sewer that has a presidential seal and gold leaf now."

"With respect, I don't see that on MSNBC," Newsom added. "I sure as hell don't see it on CNN. I don't see it anywhere."

Incredible.

That sure sounds like an attack on a free and independent press to us, and we can only presume a Newsom administration would target all those aforementioned conservative media outlets.

Newsom also said the reason no one can remember the accomplishments of the Biden era is because they just didn't get enough media coverage.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS

"When you had these landmark legislative victories. 400 bipartisan bills, you had all these remarkable successes on the infrastructure bill," Newsom said. "It was next-level in terms of performing on the legislative front but not on the communication front."

Okay. 

Very funny.

Always.

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Newsom knows this. 

Remember when the Right built its own social media platform and the Left responded by removing it from servers? That's exactly what Newsom is laying the groundwork for here. By attacking and naming outlets like The Daily Wire and Fox & Friends, Newsom is telegraphing exactly who he'd go after if elected President, and who Democrats will target if they regain power.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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