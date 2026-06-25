Rep. Cammack Fires Back Over the Left's Shameful Use of Her Ectopic Pregnancy Story

The other day, we showed you just how despicable the media are. Rep. Cammack shared the story of the life-threatening ectopic pregnancy she experienced. She asked the so-called 'journalist,' Tara Palmeri, not to run the story. Palmeri published the interview anyway, and the Left used it to attack Cammack and her support of pro-life laws.

Advertisement

But Rep. Cammack isn't taking this betrayal and these attacks lying down. She penned an article on X about it, including that she asked Palmeri to delay the story because law enforcement is hunting for a man who threatened Cammack and her family.

Rep. Cammack lost her baby in a rare and life-threatening ectopic pregnancy.



She nearly died. She received treatment for a medical emergency that no major medical organization, even Planned Parenthood, has historically classified as an abortion.



She asked for a delay in… https://t.co/FPXR839aeD — Clare Anne Ath (@clareanneath) June 24, 2026

Here's more (emphasis original):

I had a cornual ectopic pregnancy—one of the rarest and most dangerous forms of ectopic pregnancy that exists. Once the rupture happens, the mother bleeds out. That's what I was facing.

In May of 2024, I woke up hemorrhaging.

I took a pregnancy test, found out I was pregnant, and immediately thought I was miscarrying.

After multiple ultrasounds, doctors concluded I was approximately five weeks pregnant.

They couldn't find a heartbeat.

Matt and I were devastated.

My HCG levels continued to rise.

Doctors warned me that rupture could happen at any time.

If it did, I faced catastrophic internal bleeding, permanent organ damage, and potentially death.

One physician explained that if rupture occurred, the window to save my life could be measured in minutes.

Not hours. Minutes.

They told me my baby had died.

The treatment I received was methotrexate, a drug that has been used for decades to treat ectopic pregnancies. It's a common cancer drug.

The purpose of my treatment wasn't to terminate a viable pregnancy. It was to prevent a rupture that could have killed me.

It has never been classified as an abortion.

Not in Florida. Not in any of the 50 states. Not by ACOG. Not by major medical organizations. Not even Planned Parenthood.

The treatment for ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages, which are both non-viable pregnancies, is not abortion. The Left has tried, for years, to make any procedure involving the uterus and pregnancy an abortion, to cast a wide net in which almost any pregnancy-related treatment is classified as an 'abortion' to make it seem 'normal' and widespread.

Considering they are willing to kill tiny living humans for their own convenience, why would we expect better of them? — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) June 24, 2026

We should not. They've set the bar very, very low.

This is why you don’t sit down for interviews. Like absolutely not. Time and time again the media shows who they are with their behavior and actions and people keep sitting for interviews!? 😐



I’m glad Kat is feeling better 🫶🏻 — Fifty Marie (@ShadesOfPunky) June 25, 2026

This is a smart policy going forward. Or at least sit down with friendly outlets that will respect your wishes as opposed to lying and deceiving you.

Rep. Cammack is not the only woman betrayed by the media.

No law prohibits treatment of ectopic pregnancy or a D&C (or removal of dead fetus), if someone is refused treatment, at a facility capable of provideing the treatment, it's due to the HCW's political ideology &/or ignorance. Non treatment should be punishable by strict laws. — Jennifer (@OffTheHookWNana) June 24, 2026

There should be investigations into any provider who doesn't provide timely care for ectopic pregnancies or miscarriages.

Advertisement

See, the Left likes to lie to women and tell them that laws restricting abortion also restrict access to treatment for ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages. There is no pro-life law on the books that prohibits or limits such treatment; any healthcare provider who doesn't provide care is misguided at best and engaged in malpractice — willful or otherwise — at worst. Pro-lifers need to push back against this narrative.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.