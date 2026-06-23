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Tipsheet

This Interview Shows Why We Despite the Leftist Media

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 23, 2026 4:30 PM
This Interview Shows Why We Despite the Leftist Media
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Democrats and their Leftist media allies have no shame. After The New York Times disgusting, watered-down story of Graham Platner's abuse, we didn't think it was possible for them to sink any lower. But they have.

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Pro-life Congresswoman Kat Cammack sat down with journalist Tara Palmeri, and asked Palmeri not to air her story. Palmeri did anyway, in an attempt to smear Florida's abortion laws.

Absolutely vile.

Good. No one should trust Palmeri with an interview ever again.

Very much so.

Democrats have repeated that lie so often that many believe it. There are no abortion laws that prohibit the treatment of miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies. None. Any Democrat or healthcare provider who says otherwise is lying.

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Related:

ABORTION FLORIDA HEALTHCARE PRO-LIFE THE NEW YORK TIMES

Yes. Yes, they are.

As we said, any healthcare provider who doesn't treat an ectopic pregnancy or miscarriage and cites abortion laws is lying, should be held accountable.

No one should ever talk to Palmeri or other mainstream journalists ever again. Cut them off, and they won't be able to do this.

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FIFA President Revealed Who His Special Guest Will Be for the Final. The Libs Are Gonna Riot. Matt Vespa
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