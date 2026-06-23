This Interview Shows Why We Despite the Leftist Media

Democrats and their Leftist media allies have no shame. After The New York Times disgusting, watered-down story of Graham Platner's abuse, we didn't think it was possible for them to sink any lower. But they have.

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Pro-life Congresswoman Kat Cammack sat down with journalist Tara Palmeri, and asked Palmeri not to air her story. Palmeri did anyway, in an attempt to smear Florida's abortion laws.

After this powerful interview, pro-life Congresswoman Kat Cammack asked me not to air the story of her near-fatal pregnancy complication. But her firsthand account of seeking emergency medical care under Florida’s abortion laws is too important to ignore. Full interview out now. pic.twitter.com/DfBKYjDvpW — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) June 21, 2026

Absolutely vile.

This makes you the bad guy, and you’re going to lose opportunities to interview others going forward.



Deservedly so. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 22, 2026

Good. No one should trust Palmeri with an interview ever again.

Your career should never recover from this. You're a bad and untrustworthy person. — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) June 22, 2026

Very much so.

Abortion laws have nothing to do with treating an ectopic pregnancy. Stop gaslighting. pic.twitter.com/z0U3ZOQJGR — ᗷOOᗰEᖇ ᑕᗩᖇOᒪYᑎ (@thurmanlady1) June 23, 2026

Democrats have repeated that lie so often that many believe it. There are no abortion laws that prohibit the treatment of miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies. None. Any Democrat or healthcare provider who says otherwise is lying.

She asked me not to air this very personal story, but I did anyway because I felt it helped my political agenda. pic.twitter.com/DuHENgGLQt — Learner's Permit To Kill (@LrnrzPrmt2Kll) June 22, 2026

Yes. Yes, they are.

I suffered an ectopic pregnancy and underwent the same treatment as @Kat_Cammack. Neither of us had an abortion, and to suggest otherwise is wrong.



I also feel terrible for her that she shared something profoundly personal and painful, only to have it twisted for political… https://t.co/IGxabjYLLG — Beverly Hallberg (@BeverlyHallberg) June 23, 2026

I also received treatment on the day I found out, in bright-red South Carolina, without any issues whatsoever. — Beverly Hallberg (@BeverlyHallberg) June 23, 2026

As we said, any healthcare provider who doesn't treat an ectopic pregnancy or miscarriage and cites abortion laws is lying, should be held accountable.

New York Times journalists: *catch and kills 3 women’s stories of intimate partner violence to protect a Senate candidate* … “surely no one will ever violate the trust of women more than we just did…”



Tara: Hold my beer! https://t.co/nKFIqIKTS0 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 23, 2026

No one should ever talk to Palmeri or other mainstream journalists ever again. Cut them off, and they won't be able to do this.

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