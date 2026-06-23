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After Smearing Elon Musk, Ro Khanna Hopes a Debate Will Spare Him a Massive Defamation Lawsuit

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 23, 2026 10:30 AM
After Smearing Elon Musk, Ro Khanna Hopes a Debate Will Spare Him a Massive Defamation Lawsuit
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, FILE
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Rep. Ro Khanna has a personal crusade against Elon Musk, it seems. Khanna went on a podcast where he said Musk should be subpoenaed for his work with DOGE, claiming — without evidence — that DOGE cuts killed 4.5 million children around the world.

As we pointed out earlier, Musk said it was time to sue Khanna, whom he rightly called a 'liar' for his smears. Now Khanna must have realized that's a legal battle he doesn't want, and he's offering to debate Musk instead.

"Today, Elon Musk threatened to sue me and he called on the Justice Department to put my in prison," Khanna said. Which is funny, given that's what Khanna wants a Democrat-controlled DOJ to do to Musk.

"That's right. The world's richest person has spent all day tweeting, going after me. Why? Because I cited an academic study that his DOGE cuts may lead to the deaths of millions of children overseas," Khanna continued.

Let's rewind for a second. That's not what Khanna said. He made it seem like a foregone conclusion that those kids were dead.

"You know, Elon, I thought you were a free-speech guy," Khanna said. "Why not debate me on these issues instead of threatening lawfare? You're not going to be able to intimidate me. I"m the guy who stood up to the Epstein class."

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DEMOCRAT PARTY ELON MUSK FREE SPEECH LAW AND ORDER LAWSUIT

Khanna threatened lawfare against Musk. On a podcast, where he doesn't enjoy the immunity he'd have speaking from the House floor.

Defamation isn't covered by free speech, either.

"The lawsuit is the debate. Discovery is the fact-checking. Depositions are the cross-examination. And unlike cable news, everyone is under oath," Antar wrote.

In addition, the African Union's top D.C. diplomat once celebrated the USAID shutdown.

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That's not the behavior of someone who thinks millions of kids will die.

Elon should sue. Take Ro Khanna to court. He's got a vast fortune, too, and can afford the legal fees and any judgment. 

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