After Smearing Elon Musk, Ro Khanna Hopes a Debate Will Spare Him a Massive Defamation Lawsuit

No so fast, Ro Khanna. You don’t get to publicly accuse Elon Musk of serious misconduct and then call for a debate when threatened with a lawsuit.



The lawsuit is the debate. Discovery is the fact-checking. Depositions are the cross-examination. And unlike cable news, everyone is… https://t.co/ErfRIG2ZwM — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) June 22, 2026

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Rep. Ro Khanna has a personal crusade against Elon Musk, it seems. Khanna went on a podcast where he said Musk should be subpoenaed for his work with DOGE, claiming — without evidence — that DOGE cuts killed 4.5 million children around the world.

As we pointed out earlier, Musk said it was time to sue Khanna, whom he rightly called a 'liar' for his smears. Now Khanna must have realized that's a legal battle he doesn't want, and he's offering to debate Musk instead.

.@elonmusk let's debate. You game?



I am for free speech, not lawfare. pic.twitter.com/gThLggxiOW — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) June 22, 2026

"Today, Elon Musk threatened to sue me and he called on the Justice Department to put my in prison," Khanna said. Which is funny, given that's what Khanna wants a Democrat-controlled DOJ to do to Musk.

"That's right. The world's richest person has spent all day tweeting, going after me. Why? Because I cited an academic study that his DOGE cuts may lead to the deaths of millions of children overseas," Khanna continued.

Let's rewind for a second. That's not what Khanna said. He made it seem like a foregone conclusion that those kids were dead.

Guy who just said Elon needs to be subpoenaed, investigated and held accountable now claims he’s not for "lawfare.” pic.twitter.com/qVwInLJCyw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 22, 2026

"You know, Elon, I thought you were a free-speech guy," Khanna said. "Why not debate me on these issues instead of threatening lawfare? You're not going to be able to intimidate me. I"m the guy who stood up to the Epstein class."

Ro five seconds ago: “ELON SHOULD BE INVESTIGATED FOR MURDERING MILLIONS OF PEOPLE.”



Ro now: “I am against lawfare”



You cannot hate this man enough. pic.twitter.com/FtqsRe3dri — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 23, 2026

Khanna threatened lawfare against Musk. On a podcast, where he doesn't enjoy the immunity he'd have speaking from the House floor.

You're a Democrat.



That intrinsically makes you an opponent of free speech.



Elon Musk, OTOH, has created the greatest free speech platform in world history.



Stop lying. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 23, 2026

Defamation isn't covered by free speech, either.

No so fast, Ro Khanna. You don’t get to publicly accuse Elon Musk of serious misconduct and then call for a debate when threatened with a lawsuit.



The lawsuit is the debate. Discovery is the fact-checking. Depositions are the cross-examination. And unlike cable news, everyone is… https://t.co/ErfRIG2ZwM — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) June 22, 2026

"The lawsuit is the debate. Discovery is the fact-checking. Depositions are the cross-examination. And unlike cable news, everyone is under oath," Antar wrote.

“Elon Musk killed 4.5 million kids”



“Uh that’s defamatory as hell, bud, see you in court.”



“Hey uh can we just talk I uh just want to talk about this stuff uh let’s not do the court thing please” https://t.co/S3frJUTm40 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 23, 2026

In addition, the African Union's top D.C. diplomat once celebrated the USAID shutdown.

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Riddle me this, @RoKhanna. If closing USAID could cause so many child deaths in Africa, why would the African Union's top diplomat in DC celebrate USAID's shutdown? Does she like dead babies? Is she ignorant? How else do you explain her arriving at the same conclusion as DOGE? pic.twitter.com/fNVzT1FElM — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) June 23, 2026

That's not the behavior of someone who thinks millions of kids will die.

Except that they didn’t and you know it. Those fake Soros-funded studies assumed USAID’s life-saving programs were totally defunded. That was a total and disgusting lie. As @SecRubio said, the foreign assistance review preserved life-saving work while cutting waste and realigning… https://t.co/QIDSKw9SOB — DOGE State (@DOGE_STATE) June 22, 2026

Elon should sue. Take Ro Khanna to court. He's got a vast fortune, too, and can afford the legal fees and any judgment.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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