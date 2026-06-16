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Even Democrats Are Calling This Vegan-Backed Oregon Ballot Initiative 'Extreme'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 16, 2026 12:30 PM
Even Democrats Are Calling This Vegan-Backed Oregon Ballot Initiative 'Extreme'
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Vegans are one of the most insufferable activist groups out there, right behind the trans crowd and bicyclists. Their goal is the abolition of eating animal products across society, and they won't stop until we're all gnawing on tofu and grass. In Oregon, one group has gone so far as to push an initiative that would make it illegal to kill an animal for any reason other than self-defense, and they're lying to people to get them to sign it.

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Even Democrats, including Rep. Val Hoyle, are speaking out against the bill now, a few months after others warned it was coming and how dangerous it was.

"It's ridiculous," Hoyle said. "It is extreme."

"It would make it illegal to kill any animal except in self-defense. Any animal. Which kills our commercial fishing industry. It — no lie — makes it a felony sex crime to artificially inseminate a cow. That's insane. I mean, there's no other word for it," she continued, "but the signature gatherers are asking people ... do you want to help save animals and people are signing this."

Hoyle is working with the Oregon Hunters' Association on blocking this measure. 

"It will fail," Hoyle added. 

That doesn't mean the vegan crowd won't stop trying.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY HUNTING OREGON

Environmentalists want people to stop eating meat, too.

Gotta live with those termites in your house. It would be illegal to exterminate them.

The People for the Elimination of Animal Cruelty Exemptions (PEACE) Act, or Initiative Petition 28, would make it a crime to kill or injure an animal, would criminalize sport and commercial fishing, hunting, wildlife management, and raising animals for meat, dairy, eggs, and wool.

'Extreme' may be underselling it.

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That should invalidate the proposal on the grounds it misled voters. Of course, people want to protect animals, but most voters would reject a measure that would ban farming and hunting.

But this is the activist Left. They have an agenda and they will stop at nothing to enact it.

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