Tom Tiffany Vows to Streamline Wisconsin's Road Construction Projects

If you commute anywhere in Wisconsin, you'll know that we've entered the Orange Barrel season. There are ongoing road construction projects that never quite end. For example, road crews have been working on the expressway that leads to this writer's son's high school for years. It was underway when he was a freshman, and he graduated in June 2025. It's still ongoing.

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Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany, who is running for Governor, has vowed to streamline road construction projects in the state, saying it should not take almost a decade to expand a four-mile stretch of the state's I-94 corridor.

It should not take 8 years to complete a 3.5-mile expansion project on I-94 East-West in Milwaukee.



That is less than half a mile per year, which is unacceptable.



As governor, I will streamline the process, get projects finished faster, and keep Wisconsin moving. pic.twitter.com/2AGxJNzNy7 — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) June 3, 2026

On a podcast, Tiffany spoke with host Benjamin Yount about his vision for Wisconsin.

"I got to ask one question before we get into stuff here, though, Ben," Tiffany said. "I've been down here in southern Wisconsin all week, and in particular, in southeastern Wisconsin. And I have gone through the segment, the three-and-a-half-mile segment through the stadium that is under construction. And it's going to take eight years to do three and a half miles. I don't get it, and I got to tell you, if I was a business owner downtown, I'd be really PO'd."

"Eight years, they're gonna have that torn up. You elect me as governor, and we're gonna get DOT done like that far more quickly than eight years for three and a half miles," Tiffany added.

As Tiffany mentioned, the segment is near American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. In the last decade, the Brewers have made it to the playoffs seven times. That means traffic in and around the stadium, which is heavy during a regular-season game — especially if the Chicago Cubs or St. Louis Cardinals are playing the Brewers — will be even heavier.

Thank you !!! 🤬🤬🤬🤬 7.5 years … in fact many WI DOT freeway projects much less in scope are taking 2+ years with no work at all in Winter … what’s changed in their bid / PM / project planning process? — KStud 200 (@KStud150) June 3, 2026

Something has changed.

And not for the better.

I take this route 3 times a week for work. It's ridiculous! — Erstwhile Liberal Wisconsin 🇺🇲 ❤️ 😊 (@Erstwhilewis) June 3, 2026

This writer herself avoids that route, and knows many others who do the same.

Tom Tiffany should make big gains in Milwaukee off this issue alone https://t.co/rPSVlUSRmS — Luc J. Gagnon🇺🇸 (@LucJGagnon) June 4, 2026

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Milwaukee is especially burdened by neverending road construction.

An “Expansion project” in a state that is barely growing is absurd. We have average 1.3% population growth in recent years. Let’s fix and maintain what we have and lower taxes and the regulatory burden so people stop fleeing to Florida and Texas. https://t.co/DBBqHc1TJn — Adam Jarchow (@AdamJarchow) June 4, 2026

If we elect Francesca Hong, we'll get higher taxes, more crime, and more Wisconsinites will flee to friendlier states.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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