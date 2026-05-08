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Milwaukee Faces a Lawsuit Over Its Ridiculous Solution to Increased Violence

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 08, 2026 9:00 AM
Milwaukee Faces a Lawsuit Over Its Ridiculous Solution to Increased Violence
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Following a spate of violent crime in downtown Milwaukee, including several shootings, the city passed an ordinance to address the issue. But, no, that ordinance has nothing to do with increasing law enforcement or putting criminals behind bars. Instead, the city is limiting the hours during which food trucks can operate, blaming them for the violence.

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Now they're facing a lawsuit from the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL). WILL shared a video with residents reacting to the new ordinance.

"I go to food trucks once or twice a week, especially on the weekends," said one woman.

"Once or twice a week," said a man, who added, "I have a lot of friends who go more often because they go out more often."

According to WILL, there's more to it than just blaming food trucks for crime. "The ordinance author and one of its main public sponsors both revealed their true intention, which is the protection of brick-and-mortar restaurants from competition. But that is an illegitimate reason to interfere with food truck owners' right to earn a living."

Here's more from WILL:

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CRIME LAWSUIT WISCONSIN

On behalf of a Milwaukee food truck owner, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) filed a lawsuit seeking to block a newly approved food truck curfew. The City of Milwaukee ordinance bans food trucks after 10:00 p.m. in the downtown area and after 11:00 p.m. near Burnham Park. The new law is unconstitutional, violating the right to earn a living and the guarantee of equal treatment. WILL is seeking an emergency stay of the law, which takes effect at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday. 

Associate Counsel, Kirsten Atanasoff, stated, “The City of Milwaukee’s ordinance is an unlawful attack on good, honest small businesses like those run by Abdallah Ismail, owner of the beloved Fatty Patty food trucks. By aggressively limiting hours of sale while simultaneously keeping brick and mortar restaurants open, the city is violating the rights of our client. WILL is proud to help this small business owner oppose the city’s senseless policy.”  

WILL Client, Abdallah Ismail, stated, “This ordinance is going to shut down small businesses and provide less affordable food options to workers and residents of our city. Food truck owners create good food and provide a real service, but the city has made us into scapegoats for violence and crime. This cannot stand.” 

Milwaukee clearly has its priorities.

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The city will pull the operator's license for food trucks. That's how they'll enforce it.

There's also the political corruption angle of using crime as an excuse to end competition for brick-and-mortar restaurants.

This is the same logic the Left always uses. When thieves steal cars, they blame the automakers instead of putting the thieves in prison where they belong. 

Taking a look at the root cause of the problem would be considered racist.

Tom Tiffany, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, also blamed the Milwaukee Common Council for not going after criminals.

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If you are downtown for an event, odds are that event doesn't end before 10 pm. This means food trucks lose business and consumers lose choices. All to "solve" a problem that isn't caused by the food trucks in the first place, but is caused by years of Democratic policies that don't take crime seriously.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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