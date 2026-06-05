Despite the 'Wrong and Toxic' Allegations Against Graham Platner, He's Still Ro Khanna's Man

Democrats have long claimed to be the 'party of women,' but what happens when a woman accuses a Democrat of horrific things, including domestic abuse? That (D)epends. If she's a Democrat, maybe the allegations are enough to get the politician to drop out of a race or resign from office, as Eric Swalwell recently did.

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But if she's a conservative, well, those allegations are ignored or dismissed. The Democrats just do not seem to 'believe all women' when it's politically inconvenient to do so.

That's what Ro Khanna is doing right now. He admits the allegations of domestic abuse, heavy drinking, and demeaning language against women shared with The New York Times by one of Platner's former girlfriends are 'wrong and toxic,' but will appear at a rally with Platner tonight, anyway.

BREAKING: California Democrat Ro Khanna says the allegations against Graham Platner reported by The New York Times are “wrong and toxic,” but says he will still appear alongside him at a rally in Maine tonight.



In a statement, Congressman Khanna wrote, “The people of Maine… pic.twitter.com/QGoMXPDEyl — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 5, 2026

In a statement, Khanna said, "The behavior described in The New York Times story was wrong and toxic. Graham has acknowledged that and sought redemption. The people of Maine deserve a senator who is going to stand up to the billionaire class, against genocide, and for the working class.

Khanna also told Martha MacCallum that if there were any 'credible allegations' of assault, domestic violence, rape, or inappropriate behavior with a minor that would be a 'red line' for Khanna.

"I did ask if there were any credible allegations of assault, domestic violence, of rape, of having any inappropriate relations with a minor, and I made it clear that, for me, is a red line," Khanna said at the time.

Well, now we have credible allegations, but it seems that because the a conservative woman is saying Platner abused her when they were dating, Khanna doesn't believe those allegations to be 'credible.'

The bar for standing beside a man accused of threatening women is apparently: “He is against genocide.”



The billionaire class did not force @RoKhanna to make that choice. He made it himself.



That tells you exactly where women rank when a Senate seat is on the line. — Mehek Cooke🇺🇸 (@MehekCooke) June 5, 2026

The bar is 'will he vote in lockstep with Democrats'?

Wow so their Marxist goals are so virtuous the democrats fascists are willing to use a Nazi womanizer and possibly even a pedophile to accomplish their goals.

Remember this next time they call republicans nazis and pedo protectors which they do constantly. — Mijo America (@mikerockiu) June 5, 2026

That's all projection, and should be dismissed as such.

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Ro is a Marxist. Of course he would stump for a Fascist. https://t.co/hos2uPhi3W — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) June 5, 2026

Democrats stick together.

I told you you can't shame a @TheDemocrats https://t.co/OHPQXY34Oy — DOUG E FRESH (@Dwats_) June 5, 2026

There is no shame there.

“Platner’s a Nazi tattoo having dirtbag, but he’s MY Nazi tattoo having dirtbag!” https://t.co/RoWabgCi5H — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 5, 2026

And that's what Democrats are doing.

They're telling women they won't believe them, won't care, and that they'll attack them for speaking out against a Democrat. That's what the party is, and what they stand for

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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