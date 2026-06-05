Despite the 'Wrong and Toxic' Allegations Against Graham Platner, He's Still Ro Khanna's Man

Well, the NYT Caved and Omitted This Serious Allegation Against Graham Platner
Well, the NYT Caved and Omitted This Serious Allegation Against Graham Platner
Platner Accuser Blasts New York Times for Watering Down Her Story to Help Him
Platner Accuser Blasts New York Times for Watering Down Her Story to Help...
ACLJ Joins Client – Family of School Shooting Survivor – in Condemning Roblox Simulation Game
ACLJ Joins Client – Family of School Shooting Survivor – in Condemning Roblox...
Looks Like Democrats Don't 'Believe All Women' Anymore
Looks Like Democrats Don't 'Believe All Women' Anymore
Obama-Appointed Judge Faces Impeachment for Having Loud Sexual Encounters in Her Chambers
Obama-Appointed Judge Faces Impeachment for Having Loud Sexual Encounters in Her Chambers
Van Jones Has a Stark Warning for Democrats After Allegations Against Graham Platner
Van Jones Has a Stark Warning for Democrats After Allegations Against Graham Platner
Lefty Bitterly Admits President Trump's Reflecting Pool Looks Good
Lefty Bitterly Admits President Trump's Reflecting Pool Looks Good
Johnathan Turley Weighs In on CA's Election Chaos
Johnathan Turley Weighs In on CA's Election Chaos
Rep. Ro Khanna to Attend Rally Alongside Graham Platner Despite Bombshell NYT Report
Rep. Ro Khanna to Attend Rally Alongside Graham Platner Despite Bombshell NYT Report
US Attorney Launches Sweeping Election Fraud Probe in California
US Attorney Launches Sweeping Election Fraud Probe in California
Prediction Markets Are Flashing Warning Signs for California Primary Races
Prediction Markets Are Flashing Warning Signs for California Primary Races
Judge Orders Trump Admin to Resume Asylum and Immigration Processing
Judge Orders Trump Admin to Resume Asylum and Immigration Processing
This State Just Surpassed California to Become the New Capital for Fortune 500 Companies
This State Just Surpassed California to Become the New Capital for Fortune 500...
Maryland Man Pleads Guilty in $4 Million Tax and COVID Unemployment Fraud Scheme
Maryland Man Pleads Guilty in $4 Million Tax and COVID Unemployment Fraud Scheme
Tipsheet

Despite the 'Wrong and Toxic' Allegations Against Graham Platner, He's Still Ro Khanna's Man

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 05, 2026 4:00 PM
Despite the 'Wrong and Toxic' Allegations Against Graham Platner, He's Still Ro Khanna's Man
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Democrats have long claimed to be the 'party of women,' but what happens when a woman accuses a Democrat of horrific things, including domestic abuse? That (D)epends. If she's a Democrat, maybe the allegations are enough to get the politician to drop out of a race or resign from office, as Eric Swalwell recently did.

Advertisement

But if she's a conservative, well, those allegations are ignored or dismissed. The Democrats just do not seem to 'believe all women' when it's politically inconvenient to do so.

That's what Ro Khanna is doing right now. He admits the allegations of domestic abuse, heavy drinking, and demeaning language against women shared with The New York Times by one of Platner's former girlfriends are 'wrong and toxic,' but will appear at a rally with Platner tonight, anyway.

In a statement, Khanna said, "The behavior described in The New York Times story was wrong and toxic. Graham has acknowledged that and sought redemption. The people of Maine deserve a senator who is going to stand up to the billionaire class, against genocide, and for the working class.

Khanna also told Martha MacCallum that if there were any 'credible allegations' of assault, domestic violence, rape, or inappropriate behavior with a minor that would be a 'red line' for Khanna.

Recommended

Well, the NYT Caved and Omitted This Serious Allegation Against Graham Platner Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM GRAHAM PLATNER

"I did ask if there were any credible allegations of assault, domestic violence, of rape, of having any inappropriate relations with a minor, and I made it clear that, for me, is a red line," Khanna said at the time. 

Well, now we have credible allegations, but it seems that because the a conservative woman is saying Platner abused her when they were dating, Khanna doesn't believe those allegations to be 'credible.'

The bar is 'will he vote in lockstep with Democrats'?

That's all projection, and should be dismissed as such.

Advertisement

Democrats stick together.

There is no shame there.

And that's what Democrats are doing.

They're telling women they won't believe them, won't care, and that they'll attack them for speaking out against a Democrat. That's what the party is, and what they stand for

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Well, the NYT Caved and Omitted This Serious Allegation Against Graham Platner Matt Vespa
US Attorney Launches Sweeping Election Fraud Probe in California Dmitri Bolt
Trump Just Got the Last Laugh on Immigration Cameron Arcand
Prediction Markets Are Flashing Warning Signs for California Primary Races Dmitri Bolt
Senator Eric Schmitt Goes Absolutely Nuclear on Mazie Hirono Amy Curtis
Obama-Appointed Judge Faces Impeachment for Having Loud Sexual Encounters in Her Chambers Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Well, the NYT Caved and Omitted This Serious Allegation Against Graham Platner Matt Vespa
Advertisement