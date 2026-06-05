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Tipsheet

Even Liberal Reporters Are Highlighting This Aspect of the Damning NYT Story on Graham Platner

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 05, 2026 6:50 AM
Even Liberal Reporters Are Highlighting This Aspect of the Damning NYT Story on Graham Platner
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

The New York Times published a damning piece on Graham Platner, alleging that multiple women have said he was emotionally abusive, with one ex-girlfriend claiming he knew the tattoo on his chest had Nazi ties. For many liberal influencers, this didn’t move the needle. In some respects, I understand, not because of the content or the story, but because the language was watered down, with some of the most damning excerpts buried 15-20 paragraphs deep. 

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Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) clearly doesn’t care about stories of women being abused if it jeopardizes Democratic hopes of flipping the Senate. He didn’t see the piece as damaging at all, which you’d expect from someone representing a heavily Democratic-leaning state. However, one point being emphasized about the NYT’s Platner story is that the accounts are corroborated, unlike the Brett Kavanaugh hit job in 2018, which Shelly was involved with. Remember, he was the ‘boof’ man. Also, regarding his 'I know nothing' take on his tattoos, that's being viewed as absurd as well. 

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Related:

SENATE SHELDON WHITEHOUSE THE NEW YORK TIMES JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH GRAHAM PLATNER
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Oh, and while not the core of the story, Platner has some weird obsession with rape:

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