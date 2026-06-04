Israel and Lebanon Agree to a Ceasefire

Israel and Lebanon have reportedly reached a ceasefire agreement after ongoing strikes in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations.

ABC reported the news yesterday evening.

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BREAKING: Israel and Lebanon have reached an agreement on the implementation of a ceasefire, according to two sources familiar with the negotiations.



Read more: https://t.co/lrRFq4E3aW pic.twitter.com/0vrp8uKMLf — ABC News (@ABC) June 3, 2026

Despite the agreement for a ceasefire, Israel says it maintains 'freedom of action' including in the city of Beirut.

Here's more:

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday that Israeli attacks on Hezbollah will continue in southern Lebanon and that displaced Lebanese residents will not be allowed to return, despite Wednesday's agreement to implement a ceasefire in Lebanon. Katz said that the Israel Defense Forces maintains "freedom of action," including in Beirut, where the threat of resumed Israeli strikes has caused tension between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the White House. Katz described the agreement brokered between Israeli and Lebanese leaders in Washington this week as "a ceasefire for the removal of Hezbollah terrorists from all areas south of the Litani and the creation of a demilitarized zone, the IDF continuing its fire and activity in the area." Katz said the IDF would remain in southern Lebanon, "including in the Beaufort area and without the return of the population," referring to the strategic Beaufort Ridge area -- where the Beaufort Castle, a historic Crusader fortification, is located -- just south of the city of Nabetieh.

The news comes as Israel and the U.S. are moving towards the 'American Options Doctrine,' a new framework that would cease traditional aid to Israel in favor of a military, economic, and technological framework and partnership between the two nations.

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