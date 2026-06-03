Francesca Hong Wants to Control Wisconsin's Budget, but Can't Seem to Manage Her Own Finances

Here's another story of a socialist Democrat who doesn't understand how budgeting and spending work. Francesca Hong wants to be the next Governor of Wisconsin, but it turns out Hong was just sued for more than $30,000 in credit card debt.

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The suit was filed in Dane County Court by Capital One on May 26.

Dem governor candidate Francesca Hong sued over $30K credit card debt https://t.co/olKcL7wFrb via @mspicuzzamjs and me — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) June 2, 2026

Here's more from the Wisconsin Examiner:

Wisconsin State Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison), one of the leading candidates in the Democratic primary for governor, is being sued by Capital One Bank over nearly $30,000 in credit card debt, court records show. The lawsuit was filed May 26 in Dane County Circuit Court by the bank due to Hong “failing to make the minimum payment” on her Discover credit card — which the records show she’s had since September of 2011. The suit alleges breach of contract and account stated, meaning Hong was notified of the total balance due of $29,344.48 and did not object. Hong’s campaign manager Becky Cooper said in a statement that the campaign “will have a letter shortly confirming this debt is paid in full.” Since she entered the race last year, Hong, a member of the Legislature’s Socialist Caucus, has emerged as a surprise contender. With two and half months until the Aug. 11 primary, she’s been leading or at the top of a number of polls, picking up early support and energy through an active social media campaign and non-traditional events across the state.

That's bad enough, of course, but that credit card debt, which Hong had amassed since 2011, was magically paid off the moment the negative story came to light.

.@MollyBeck and @MSpicuzzaMJS you missed the obvious question. Where did Hong get the $30K to suddenly pay off this debt? pic.twitter.com/LzZ7y1uyMl — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) June 3, 2026

Like all socialists, someone else is paying Hong's bills. That's why they think socialism works. It technically can, until you run out of other people's money.

But there's more. There are also allegations of a possible conflict of interest between Hong and the judge presiding over her debt case.

This can't possibly be a conflict of interest, right?



Francesca Hong endorsed the judge who will decide the fate of her $30k credit card debt in his election two months ago https://t.co/gZ7bZKSnZJ pic.twitter.com/9nDnmLUPNz — Benjamin Garbedian (@actuallyBG) June 3, 2026

Judge Benjamin Jones is overseeing Hong's case. In her endorsement, Hong said, "[Judge Jones] built his career by protecting our kids and schools from federal overreach, and understands the balance needed to keep folks safe in our community as Circuit Court judge — including protecting our Constitutional rights and championing engagement in our communities."

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She bragged about overpaying her employees then went out of business.



She obviously has no idea what she's doing. — DON LOEW (insert something funny) (@DRLDD) June 3, 2026

No, she does not. Then again, she's a socialist, so that's on-brand.

Well I for one am shocked that a socialist is terrible with money. https://t.co/37vWIVaPmd — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) June 3, 2026

They're always terrible with money. Especially taxpayer money.

She appears to have quickly paid the debt after the suit filed. The two questions are:



1. Who paid off the debt? Campaign funds? Contributor?

2. Per story debt started to incur as far back as 2011. That’s a long time to keep cycling debt. https://t.co/Zeida2Wajh — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) June 2, 2026

Those are questions reporters should ask. They won't, however.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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