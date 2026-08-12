Nick Reiner Charged With 'Lying in Wait' in Parents' Brentwood Murders

Nick Reiner has been indicted on murder charges for allegedly ambushing his parents, stabbing them to death last December in their Brentwood home.

A grand jury indictment unsealed today charges Nick Reiner with the murder of Hollywood actor-director Rob Reiner and photographer-producer Michele Singer Reiner.

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Reiner pleaded not guilty today to two counts of murder with the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder by means of lying in wait.

He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife.

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26CJCF04440 - Reiner Indictment by scott.mcclallen





“This was a profound betrayal by someone who was loved and trusted by the very people he is accused of killing,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. “The indictment unsealed today also adds a special circumstance allegation that the defendant committed the murders by means of lying in wait. We hope that by having a grand jury return an indictment in this case it will bring us one step closer to a trial and achieving justice.”





A grand jury indictment was unsealed today charging Nick Reiner with the murder of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.



Click the link to read the full press release.https://t.co/fC7Dl5KLhd#LADAOffice #DANathanHochman #RobReiner #NickReiner #MicheleReiner pic.twitter.com/v12O36ep7K — Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office (@LADAOffice) August 12, 2026





Rob Reiner’s son Nick may have launched ‘surprise attack’ on parents after ‘watching and waiting’ to make a move https://t.co/BnhC79lnUw pic.twitter.com/xjSE9d1JOd — New York Post (@nypost) August 12, 2026

He is scheduled to return for a pretrial hearing on September 15 in Department 108 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Nick Reiner Indicted With ‘Lying in Wait’ Murder Allegation https://t.co/nujKfvTto6 — Michele McPhee (@MicheleMcPhee) August 12, 2026

In Reiner's case, prosecutors allege both multiple murders and murder by means of lying in wait, meaning they contend the killings involved a deliberate concealment or surprise attack. https://t.co/r0E6xC9WF5 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 12, 2026

The indictment was returned on July 20.

Nick Reiner has been indicted for the deaths of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, in their Brentwood home last year, with prosecutors signaling an aggressive posture on the case as they look to trial.⁠



Details on the new indictment: https://t.co/uw7D379vEh pic.twitter.com/KHunMappbD — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 12, 2026





On Dec. 14, 2025, Reiner is accused of fatally stabbing Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, at their home in the 200-block of South Chadbourne Avenue in Brentwood. Nick Reiner fled but was arrested later that evening in Exposition Park.

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If convicted as charged, Reiner faces death or life in state prison without the possibility of parole.

A decision on whether to seek the death penalty will be made at a later date.

He is being held on no bail.

The case is being prosecuted by the Major Crimes Division and remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division.

The charges filed in this case are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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