President Trump Issues a Threat to What's Left of the Iranian Navy as the American Blockade Begins

President Trump just issued a threat to what's left of the Iranian Navy, as the United States' blockade of Iranian vessels has begun.

"Iran’s Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated - 158 ships. What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, 'fast attack ships,' because we did not consider them much of a threat," the president wrote on Truth Social. "Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal. P.S. 98.2% of Drugs coming into the U.S. by Ocean or Sea have STOPPED! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT"

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This comes as negotiations with an Iranian delegation in Islamabad, Pakistan, failed over the weekend, as the Iranian's refused to give up their nuclear program or stop financially backing regional terrorist groups like Hezbollah and Hamas.

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: VP JD Vance REFUSED to cave to Iranians playing hardball in Pakistan



He flew to Pakistan, negotiated for nearly 20 hours, and didn't BUDGE AT ALL.



That's my VP! 🇺🇸



VANCE: "The simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not… pic.twitter.com/jzzklfDKXG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 12, 2026

BREAKING: Iran rejected U.S. demands to stop backing Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis during negotiations.



Strange—given Iran has long insisted these groups aren’t its proxies at all. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 12, 2026

In response to the failed negotiations, President Trump announced that the U.S. military would blockade Iranian ships from the Strait of Hormuz—the last remaining piece of leverage the Iranian regime is capable of wielding. The strait had been expected to remain out of the conflict after President Trump agreed to a ceasefire more than a week ago, on the condition that it stay fully open.

However, within a day of the agreement, the strait was closed once again.

The president has yet to formally call off the ceasefire, despite the clear violation, likely holding out hope that negotiations could still turn positive. But with Iran refusing to agree to key demands, that prospect appears increasingly bleak. Trump warned last week that the U.S. military is prepared to resume bombing if those demands are not met.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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