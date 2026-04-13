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Tipsheet

President Trump Issues a Threat to What's Left of the Iranian Navy as the American Blockade Begins

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 13, 2026 11:45 AM
President Trump Issues a Threat to What's Left of the Iranian Navy as the American Blockade Begins
The White House

President Trump just issued a threat to what's left of the Iranian Navy, as the United States' blockade of Iranian vessels has begun.

"Iran’s Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated - 158 ships. What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, 'fast attack ships,' because we did not consider them much of a threat," the president wrote on Truth Social. "Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal. P.S. 98.2% of Drugs coming into the U.S. by Ocean or Sea have STOPPED! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT"

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This comes as negotiations with an Iranian delegation in Islamabad, Pakistan, failed over the weekend, as the Iranian's refused to give up their nuclear program or stop financially backing regional terrorist groups like Hezbollah and Hamas.

In response to the failed negotiations, President Trump announced that the U.S. military would blockade Iranian ships from the Strait of Hormuz—the last remaining piece of leverage the Iranian regime is capable of wielding. The strait had been expected to remain out of the conflict after President Trump agreed to a ceasefire more than a week ago, on the condition that it stay fully open.

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However, within a day of the agreement, the strait was closed once again.

The president has yet to formally call off the ceasefire, despite the clear violation, likely holding out hope that negotiations could still turn positive. But with Iran refusing to agree to key demands, that prospect appears increasingly bleak. Trump warned last week that the U.S. military is prepared to resume bombing if those demands are not met.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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