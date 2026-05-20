Teachers' Union Leaders Plan Violent Protests While Schoolchildren Can't Read

A group of teachers’ union leaders advocated for using political violence to advance their agenda during a recent webinar.

Leaked video of the webinar shows several individuals from various teachers’ unions across the country discussing how they might push back against the Trump administration. A Milwaukee-based nonprofit publisher and advocacy organization called Rethinking Schools hosted the webinar.

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The North American Values Institute, which exposed the content of the webinar, reported that the leaders were discussing setting up long-term protest infrastructure in their cities, along with midterm-election organizing.

Maya Suzuki Daniels, an organizer with United Teachers Los Angeles, said “people are getting a tiny bit burned out” by using tactics such as sending postcards and holding rallies. “It’s very evident that our politicians and our elected leaders are not listening to us,” she said. “So how do we make them listen, right? How do we get their attention? How do we say, well, we're going to be out here putting ourselves in harm's way.”

Marcia Howard, president of the Minneapolis Federation of Educators, said, they “need to stay organized” through online chatrooms where they collaborate on strategy and tactics and be ready to “burn it if somebody gets arrested and start another one.”

Jackson Potter, vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union and a longtime education activist, claimed the Trump administration is “setting the stage for some kind of military coup, whether it’s calling for martial law or the Insurrection Act, or not seating representatives if they lose in November.”

He continued, “So it's going to mean that we've got to replicate some of the things we've seen our siblings do in other countries that are effective at challenging and defeating authoritarians that most Americans aren't comfortable with, because probably most people have been to a baseball game but not a protest, right? Let's be real. So we got to get them there.”

Howard chimed back in, boasting about what she and her allies did in Minneapolis. “And there's this grand arc through the uprising,” she said. “We burned down an entire police precinct. And did not rebuild it. I have taken six city streets and have not returned it. We don't say ‘no justice, no peace.’ We say ‘no justice, no streets.’ And I dare them to arrest me.”

EXCLUSIVE: Teachers' Union leaders plot violent resistance.



During a recent webinar, leaders from the major teachers' unions in Minneapolis, Chicago, and Los Angeles suggested pivoting from "postcards and rallies" to more VIOLENT tactics used in other countries to "defeat… pic.twitter.com/R4MOkYQkYc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2026

Meanwhile, schoolchildren are struggling to learn how to read, write, and do math because of the abysmal state of America’s education system. Reading, writing, and math scores plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic and have not recovered since.

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Yet, these teachers and their unions are focused more on pushing their far-leftist agenda than they are on setting students up for success after they graduate. It’s almost as if this is by design — the dumber the populace, the easier it is for the elites and the government to manipulate young people into granting them more power.

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