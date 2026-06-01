Dem Operative: A LOT of Folks in My Party Want Jill Biden to STFU and Go Away

Former First Lady Jill Biden is doing what many people do after leaving Washington: she wrote a book. It’s likely to cause another wave of annoyance among Democrats who seem to have run out of patience with the couple, as they tend to bring unnecessary drama, reopen old wounds, and continue this illusion that Joe could have defeated Donald Trump in 2024. No, sir, that’s false. It’s delusional, much like the former failed president’s grip on reality.

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The book is full of palace intrigue, but some key moments, like the disastrous June CNN debate—which turned out to be a pivotal moment that hurt Biden's chances—show how things could get nasty. Jill thought Joe was either drugged or having a stroke. She can’t explain it.

Joe wasn’t feeling well the night of the debate because he reportedly had a typical cold, but Jill claimed he might have taken an Ambien by mistake instead of cold medicine to treat his symptoms. As many noted, did she even ask him?

It’s the same story again, and, frankly, it seems like the Democratic Party writ large just wants the pair to go away, as Democratic operative Melissa DeRosa said last Friday (via RealClearPolitics):

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS: This is getting a lot of attention. Jill Biden with another stunning admission about former President Biden's mental state. This from the same interview. This is the second drop of a soundbite. The first one we had, she said she was frightened and she thought he might be having a stroke during that devastating debate performance at the end of June during the election... I find it very interesting, Melissa, from people who were part of the campaign, who worked at the White House. They are angry about what she is saying because they are so tired of being beaten back when they had raised questions. Yes. MELISSA DEROSA: I mean, look, we spent a year in the Democratic Party. Anyone who stepped out of line and raised very legitimate questions about Joe Biden's mental capacity, about his aging, his stumbles getting onto Air Force One were summarily shot. You were disloyal. How dare you get back in line? You're helping Donald Trump win. And we were told not to believe our lying eyes. And so then, when you see this interview by Jill Biden, who, by the way, I don't know if everybody remembers, a few days after the debate, she graced the cover of Vogue magazine with a blurb that said, we will decide our future. She was leading the charge to keep him in that race. So a lot of Democrats privately are saying, you know what, Lady Macbeth, exit stage right. We don't want to hear it anymore.

So much for setting the record straight, Jill.

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