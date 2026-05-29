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Tipsheet

Seattle Just Acquitted Another Violent Criminal Due to Mental Health Issues

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 29, 2026 2:00 PM
Seattle Just Acquitted Another Violent Criminal Due to Mental Health Issues
Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool

It's not bad enough that the Democrats have insisted on turning career criminals loose in our cities in the name of 'criminal justice reform,' but they've also decided to declare many of these criminals insane, provide them with cursory 'mental health treatment' and then set them free down the road once we've forgotten about their crimes.

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In early 2025, Connecticut officials did just that, releasing a man who killed another with an axe and cannibalized the victim's brain and eyeball. Tyree Smith was set free after a board found he'd "demonstrated long-term stability, remained engaged in all recommended treatments and consistently followed his care." That's easy to do when you're hospitalized. How Smith will fair when no longer under strict supervision remains to be seen.

The same thing happened in North Carolina, where a court found Decarlos Brown, Jr. 'incapable to proceed' in his trial related to the murder of Iryna Zartuska. Despite being arrested more than a dozen times in the past and never adequately jailed, the court has now decided Brown is incompetent. Never mind the fact witnesses said Brown yelled, "I got that white girl!" after stabbing Zartuska in the neck.

Now Seattle has acquitted a migrant with 28 priors because of 'insanity,' after that migrant stabbed someone to death in 2023.

Here's more:

A King County man charged with stabbing a stranger to death in downtown Seattle in 2023 was found not guilty by reason of insanity last week, and will be sent to a state psychiatric hospital instead of trial, according to court documents.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys jointly asked a judge to accept the insanity plea of Sana Ceesay, 29, in the killing of Fontaine Jackson, acquit him on a first-degree murder charge, and commit him to the custody of the state Department of Social and Health Services for treatment.

The agreement was outlined in a memorandum filed May 14 by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Ceesay stabbed Jackson multiple times on July 4, 2023. Court documents state there was no evidence that the men knew each other before that night.

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Related:

CONNECTICUT CRIME MENTAL HEALTH NORTH CAROLINA

Much like Smith in Connecticut, a court will rule Ceesay is 'rehabilitated' and release him back into the community where the cycle of violence will likely repeat itself.

Simply incredible.

Yes. And they'll start throwing people in prison for that.

Certainly seems like a workaround for incarcerating criminals.

People are clearly fed up with this 'reform.'

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The chaos and societal collapse are the point.

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