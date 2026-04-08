Iryna Zarutska's Killer Deemed 'Incapable to Proceed' in State Murder Trial

DeCarlos Brown Jr., the man accused of brutally murdering 23-year-old Ukrainian immigrant Iryna Zarutska on her way home from work on a Charlotte light rail last year, has been deemed “incapable to proceed” on state murder charges.

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🚨OH. MY. GOSH!!!



The man who m*rdered Iryna Zarutska on the Light Rail in Charlotte NC, DeCarlos Brown Jr...



...has just been found “INCAPABLE TO PROCEED” on the state m*rder charge brought against him



WHAT THE HELL?!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bv99HC23e0 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 8, 2026

DeCarlos Brown Jr., the man accused of brutally stabbing to death the young Ukrainian woman (Iryna Zarutska) on public transport last year in Charlotte, N.C., has had his murder state prosecution halted for now after the judge agreed with the medical evaluation that he is… pic.twitter.com/LP3Phax6YD — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 8, 2026

From the New York Post:

According to a motion filed April 7, Decarlos Brown Jr. was evaluated Dec. 29 at Central Regional Hospital, and the subsequent report determined he was not competent to stand trial, according to WBTV. A judge must now determine whether to accept the report’s findings, and the case against him will likely be delayed until his capacity is determined to be “restored” by the court, the station reported.

Brown, who has a documented history of schizophrenia, had been taken into custody at least 14 times across North Carolina on charges from illegal firearm possession to felony robbery and assault. At the time of Iryna’s killing, he had been released on cashless bail after a magistrate allowed him to walk free on a written commitment to return to court, stemming from a false 911 report.

President Trump has publicly called for Brown to face the death penalty.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump DOJ FEDERALLY CHARGES the murderer of Iryna Zarutska, he could face the DEATH PENALTY now.



This means local leftists can't go easy on his prosecution.



GREAT DECISION.



"I have directed my attorneys to federally prosecute DeCarlos Brown Jr., a repeat violent… pic.twitter.com/m8IEYul0ab — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 9, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump calls the killer of Iryna Zarutska an ANIMAL



"How about that horrible monster who killed the young, beautiful girl from Ukraine? ANIMAL. To think, we have trials for years. Get some nice liberal lawyer, 'he had a bad day!'"pic.twitter.com/crgZJ9ihZo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 20, 2025

PRESIDENT TRUMP honors the life of Iryna Zarutska during his State of the Union address with her parents in attendance:



“She had escaped a brutal war, only to be slain by a hardened criminal, set free to kill in America — came in through open borders.”



“Mrs. Zarutska, tonight,… pic.twitter.com/d7KoQrgmhI — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 25, 2026

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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