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Tipsheet

Even This San Francisco YMCA Has Had Enough of the Trans Agenda

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 26, 2026 7:30 AM
Even This San Francisco YMCA Has Had Enough of the Trans Agenda
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

A modicum of sanity has been restored at the Stonestown Family YMCA in San Francisco. Despite being a woke, Leftist city, even the officials and families at the YMCA had had enough of this 'trans identifying' man, and they implemented new rules that drove the man away.

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For years, women and families at the Stonestown YMCA complained about 'Sammy,' a 'trans-identifying' man who would expose his genitals in the female locker room. Of course, the media ran interference for him with this incredibly Orwellian and unscientific lede:

'Sammy' is not a woman, and we have a word for his 'pre-op privates.' Of course, the policy seems to punish women, too, with the new rules banning all 'excessive nudity' in the women's locker room.

Here's more:

The Stonestown Family YMCA has posted new rules preventing the sort of behavior that got Sammy in trouble, prohibiting excessive nudity in the women's locker room.

Sammy, who's stood firm for two years despite horrifying women and children, hasn't been seen since the new rules went into effect.

'Nudity should be discreet, limited, and brief,' reads the new flier hanging in the changing room, headlined 'NEW YMCA LOCKER ROOMS GUIDELINES 2026'.

'Nudity is permitted only while actively showering. Members are expected to put clothing on or be covered during use of the space outside of showering.'

'Respect privacy and personal space,' it continues. 'Please maintain appropriate distance from others, be mindful of personal space during times of undress, and demonstrate courtesy at all times.'

Susan Pete, a 59-year-old member who was one of Sammy's most vocal critics, told the Daily Mail that the new rules seem specifically written for Sammy, who has been accused of violating each one of them.

Pete said she's happy Sammy's gone, but she and many other members are wondering about a new policy that seems impractical.

'So what are they going to do – having someone standing around monitoring the situation, saying 'you've been naked too long?'' she asked.

'He's ruined everything,' Pete huffed.

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Related:

CALIFORNIA CIVIL RIGHTS CRIME TRANSGENDER WOKE

The new rules advise women to limit time in the locker room and that nudity should be 'discreet, limited, and brief.' It's literally a locker room, where people shower and swim. If the YMCA hadn't claimed Sammy's behavior was protected due to 'civil rights,' people wouldn't have complained for two years.

Now, women are expected to limit their time in their own locker room, even after Sammy has all but disappeared. 

The entire post reads:

Women tried everything: multiple meetings with management, a petition signed by more than 100 gym members, protests, and police reports. Still, YMCA management refused to admit there was even a problem.

Now, finally, Stonestown YMCA has posted new restrictive locker-room rules:

“Nudity should be discreet, limited, and brief … ”

And suddenly, the man is nowhere to be seen.

No other Bay Area YMCA appears to have these rules. This policy is targeted purely at the women of Stonestown, who are now being subjected to strange new restrictions because the state of California protects a man’s right to expose himself in the women’s locker room instead of protecting women and children.

Women complained about a naked man in their locker room.

The YMCA responded by policing women.

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That's what always happens. Women complain about mentally ill men invading their private spaces and they lose their jobs. They're banned from gyms. They're attacked on social media.

Never the men. Only the women.

The trans movement is deeply misogynistic.

Insane.

Yes. He'll find another gym and do the same thing.

The Community Note is one of the best.

In any other circumstance, this would be a crime that would land someone on a sex offender registry. But to get out of that, all someone has to do is claim they're 'trans' and it's suddenly acceptable and legal.

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Notice how these rules were enough to get Sammy to leave the YMCA. That tells us all we need to know about why he was there and why he was doing what he did.

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