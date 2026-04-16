Justice Clarence Thomas Reminds Americans Why Progressivism Is Incompatible With Our Founding Values

Justice Clarence Thomas, one of the Court’s most respected and conservative justices, offered a pointed reminder of what he sees as the progressive movement’s true priorities. In his view, it is not rooted in progress or a faithful commitment to American principles, but rather in what he characterizes as a distortion of those principles and a departure from their original meaning.

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🚨 JUST IN: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is being praised nationwide for dropping this TRUTH on leftism and "progressivism"



"Progressivism seeks to replace the basic premises of the Declaration of Independence, and hence our form of government. It holds that our rights… pic.twitter.com/pVRS8AuwwL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 16, 2026

"Progressivism seeks to replace the basic premises of the Declaration of Independence, and hence our form of government," Justice Thomas said. "It holds that our rights and our dignities come not from God, but from government. It requires of the people a subservience and weakness incompatible with a constitution premised on the transcendent origin of our rights."

He went on to say that Washington, D.C., has been overrun by elected officials who lack any sort of commitment to “righteous cause, to traditional morality, to national defense, to free enterprise, to religious piety, or to the original meaning of the Constitution.”

“They recast themselves as Institutionalists, pragmatists or thoughtful moderates, all as a way of justifying their failures to themselves, their consciences, and their country,” he said.

“In my view, we must find in ourselves that same level of courage that the signers of the Declaration have so that we can do for our future what they did for theirs." This is the one truth that will always make Democrats the more dangerous party in the United States. For a long time, they have viewed the Constitution and the nation’s founding principles not as virtues to be upheld, but as obstacles to be worked around. Yes, the founding document is old, but the wisdom contained within it far exceeds anything offered by the modern Democratic Party, and it must be defended at all costs. Progressives, in this view, seek to bypass those principles, advancing policies rooted in force and treating individuals as components of a larger collective rather than as rights-bearing individuals. The concern is ultimately about power, influence, and control. And if that trajectory is to be checked, it can only be through voters taking greater responsibility for their civic engagement. Not blind loyalty but true civic engagement in the tradition of our Founding Fathers. 🚨IMPORTANT: Clarence Thomas has just SOUNDED THE ALARM! Clarence Thomas has warned what could happen If We Don’t Stand Up and Take Ownership of Our Country.



"We are slowly letting others control how we think and what we think." pic.twitter.com/2aVxGBkv9g — Wade (@Straighthaulin4) April 16, 2026

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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