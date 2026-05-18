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Tipsheet

CDC Issues Entry Ban for Certain African Countries As WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak Health Emergency

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 18, 2026 1:25 PM
CDC Issues Entry Ban for Certain African Countries As WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak Health Emergency
AP Photo/Al-hadji Kudra Maliro, file

Fresh off the heels of the nightmarish hantavirus cruise, the WHO is declaring an outbreak of Ebola in the Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of 'international concern.' 

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Here's more:

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo a public health emergency of international concern.

The agency said the outbreak in DR Congo's eastern Ituri province, which has seen around 246 suspected cases and 80 deaths reported, does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency.

But it warned it could potentially be "a much larger outbreak" than what is currently being detected and reported, with significant risk of local and regional spread.

The current strain of Ebola is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, the health agency said, for which there are no approved drugs or vaccines.

Early symptoms include fever, muscle pain, fatigue, headache and sore throat, and are followed by vomiting, diarrhoea, a rash and bleeding.

The WHO said there were now eight laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus, with other suspected cases and deaths across three health zones including Bunia, the capital of Ituri province, and the gold-mining towns of Mongwalu and Rwampara.

And the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced an entry ban for all non-U.S. passport holders who have traveled to Uganda, Congo, and South Sudan in the last 21 days.

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Related:

AFRICA COVID-19

Here's more:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and other appropriate federal agencies, are taking proactive measures to protect the health and safety of the American public in response to ongoing Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreaks.

Under authority granted by Sections 362 and 365 of the Public Health Service (PHS) Act, 42 U.S.C. §§ 265, 268, and their implementing regulations, CDC is implementing targeted public health measures intended to reduce the risk of Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus (EVD) by preventing its introduction into the United States. These actions are based on current epidemiological evidence, ongoing risk assessments, and the highly serious nature of EVD. This order will be in effect for 30 days, effective immediately.

The U.S. is also going to start screening some travelers.

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There have been more than 300 suspected cases and 88 deaths. As of right now, the WHO said the outbreak doesn't meet the criteria of a pandemic.

According to The New York Post, at least six Americans have been exposed to Ebola in Congo, and this strain has a 25 to 50 percent fatality rate.

The last big Ebola outbreak happened between 2014 and 2016 in Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. That resulted in almost 30,000 cases and more than 10,000 deaths. President Obama announced the CDC and the military would respond after a handful of cases in the United States.

Others say this isn't a global concern.

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"Ebola is not contagious until symptoms appear!!, and transmission requires direct contact with bodily fluids of symptomatic people or contaminated materials. This — from a COVID 2.0 point of view — in my educated opinion — is another nothing burger. It is a baddie as viruses go (don't get me wrong), but not a pathogen likely to invoke 'a global emergency.' If you ask me, this is another straw-grasping attempt to secure relevancy and funding by certain entities and organizations. Keep going. The night is darkest before the dawn. Fear not," Rose wrote.

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