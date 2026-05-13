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Tipsheet

NBC News Tried Invoking 'Experts' to Fearmonger About Hantavirus and It Backfired

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 13, 2026 9:30 AM
NBC News Tried Invoking 'Experts' to Fearmonger About Hantavirus and It Backfired
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Everyone is watching out for the usual suspects to turn the cruise ship hantavirus outbreak into COVID 2.0. The WHO has said they are two different illnesses and that this isn't the next COVID pandemic. We'll see how long they stick by those statements, because NBC News is trying very hard to invoke so-called 'experts' to absolutely turn this into the next pandemic.

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Here's more:

The latest confirmed cases are all among people who had direct contact with other patients who were on the ship, although concerns about how easily — or not — the Andes strain spreads are growing. Andes is the only type of hantavirus that can pass from person to person.


Three people from the cruise ship have died from the virus.

It has been assumed that the virus is contagious only if someone is in close contact with someone who’s having symptoms. Some experts now suggest it’s possible it may be more contagious than thought.

“What we’re hearing now, including from the doctors who were on the ship, is that at least a few people contracted it without that long, prolonged exposure that we’ve always assumed,” Dr. Ashish Jha, a senior fellow at Harvard University’s Kennedy School, told NBC’s “TODAY” show on Monday.

We are absolutely not doing this again. The 'experts' lost all authority when they tried to shut us down over COVID, only to turn around and say BLM riots were allowed because racism is a 'virus' too.

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Related:

COVID-19 FAKE NEWS HEALTHCARE HHS SCIENCE

Bingo. That's (D)ifferent.

The broken record is playing again.

Yes, they are.

It's adorable to think we don't.

They know few people will make it to the 12th paragraph.

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"We won't wear face diapers that have as much chance of stopping a virus as a chain link fence has of keeping out mosquitoes," the user wrote. "We won't crash our economies and destroy our livelihoods. We don't care what the WHO says we must do. We're not in the WHO anymore. We will ignore your incessant fearmongering. Yes, there is a minuscule risk of catching this virus. There is also risk of getting hit by lightning or being in an airplane crash. We don't change our lives because of it. You all can try all this again until the cows come home — won' t matter. You destroyed your credibility last time. We're done with you. You're welcome."

That's how a lot of us feel.

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