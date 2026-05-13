NBC News Tried Invoking 'Experts' to Fearmonger About Hantavirus and It Backfired

Everyone is watching out for the usual suspects to turn the cruise ship hantavirus outbreak into COVID 2.0. The WHO has said they are two different illnesses and that this isn't the next COVID pandemic. We'll see how long they stick by those statements, because NBC News is trying very hard to invoke so-called 'experts' to absolutely turn this into the next pandemic.

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It has been assumed that hantavirus is contagious only if someone is in close contact with someone who’s having symptoms. Some experts now suggest it’s possible it may be more contagious than thought. https://t.co/IuZVsniv9d — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 12, 2026

Here's more:

The latest confirmed cases are all among people who had direct contact with other patients who were on the ship, although concerns about how easily — or not — the Andes strain spreads are growing. Andes is the only type of hantavirus that can pass from person to person.

Three people from the cruise ship have died from the virus. It has been assumed that the virus is contagious only if someone is in close contact with someone who’s having symptoms. Some experts now suggest it’s possible it may be more contagious than thought. “What we’re hearing now, including from the doctors who were on the ship, is that at least a few people contracted it without that long, prolonged exposure that we’ve always assumed,” Dr. Ashish Jha, a senior fellow at Harvard University’s Kennedy School, told NBC’s “TODAY” show on Monday.

We are absolutely not doing this again. The 'experts' lost all authority when they tried to shut us down over COVID, only to turn around and say BLM riots were allowed because racism is a 'virus' too.

During these unprecedented times our family has only been leaving our house to protest. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 12, 2026

Bingo. That's (D)ifferent.

Let me guess;

We should stay six feet apart, and not eat indoors, but it's okay to eat outdoors in small tents, and wear masks that won't filter out viruses, and lock our grandparents up so they die alone and miserable?

Is it just for two weeks to flatten the curve? — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) May 12, 2026

The broken record is playing again.

Experts are null & void in the post Covid era. — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) May 12, 2026

Yes, they are.

Pretty funny to see people think you’d have a choice in the matter about lockdowns if a 30% fatality pandemic started https://t.co/Tr7af7a0id — Jebus (@Jebus) May 12, 2026

It's adorable to think we don't.

it should be illegal to post a headline like this and then slip this section in about twelve paragraphs deep https://t.co/ffbrTvsBvB pic.twitter.com/mwK7T6BE8B — one dozen rats at a keyboard (@PanasonicDX4500) May 12, 2026

They know few people will make it to the 12th paragraph.

Dear World,



We're not doing this again.



We won't destroy our kids' education.



We won't place ourselves under house arrest.



We won't take potentially dangerous, experimental, ineffective drugs just to interact with society.



We won't wear face diapers that have as much chance… https://t.co/xEBb5fRPA9 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 12, 2026

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"We won't wear face diapers that have as much chance of stopping a virus as a chain link fence has of keeping out mosquitoes," the user wrote. "We won't crash our economies and destroy our livelihoods. We don't care what the WHO says we must do. We're not in the WHO anymore. We will ignore your incessant fearmongering. Yes, there is a minuscule risk of catching this virus. There is also risk of getting hit by lightning or being in an airplane crash. We don't change our lives because of it. You all can try all this again until the cows come home — won' t matter. You destroyed your credibility last time. We're done with you. You're welcome."

That's how a lot of us feel.

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