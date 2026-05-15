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Tipsheet

Leftists Fall for Mamdani's NYC Budget Deficit Lies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 15, 2026 7:30 AM
Leftists Fall for Mamdani's NYC Budget Deficit Lies
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Being a socialist means never having to understand how things in the real world work. That includes math, apparently, as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani demonstrated yesterday. He announced he'd managed to miraculously close the city's gaping budget deficit simply by "taxing the rich" and not cutting services.

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That's a lie, of course. The deficit was closed by delaying city contributions to the pension fun (good luck in retirement, city workers!) and a massive taxpayer bailout from Albany. That means Mamdani got the money from working class New Yorkers, and not "the rich." 

But his socialist supporters fell for it, hook, line, and sinker. 

"Zohran Mamdani eliminated a $12 billion budget by taxing the rich and he did it in five and a half months," said one man. "Zoran is every single thing Donald Trump thinks that Donald Trump is."

"I'm hard on him, because I know he can do it, and socialism is actually the way forward," said a pink-haired woman. "Did you see my guy done balanced the New York City budget without sacrificing your money."

"The socialist mayor that a lot of you said was going to bankrupt the city just reduced the New York City budget deficit from $12 billion to zero dollars," said another man. "Without cutting any city services. This is what they're afraid of: left-wing politicians actually getting into office, because when they do, they do a better job than status quo liberals or right-wing conservatives. Because those are the people that blow up budgets by giving away billions of dollars to rich people."

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Related:

ECONOMY NEW YORK SOCIALISM TAXES ZOHRAN MAMDANI

This is a joke. We all saw how NYC failed to handle the snow this winter, including how several homeless people froze to death.

Not one of those people knows this, or cares.

Yes.

Bingo. If kids can't read or do math, they'll fall for this.

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Bookmark this story for when New York City suffers the economic collapse we all know is coming. For when the pension fund is broken and retired city employees see their pensions slashed or revoked entirely, when city services collapse, and when the rich leave and Mamdani raises taxes on everyone remaining to keep his budget "balanced."

It'll be hilarious because every single one of these people will then say this wasn't true socialism.

But it is.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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