Mamdani Marks 100 Days With Democratic Socialist Bash and Vow to Continue Ruining NYC

Zohran Mamdani's tenure as NYC Mayor is going as badly as his critics anticipated. He told the media he would override Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch on NYPD policies when they didn't agree (gee, what happened to 'No Kings'?), made an unpopular show of celebrating Ramadan at Gracie Mansion and Eid Mubarak in public, and just admitted one of his biggest campaign promises — free buses — won't be happening.

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He also recently announced he wasn't going to allow Americans to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday, saying the ball drop wouldn't be public and refusing to issue permits for any patriotic public gatherings.

But that didn't stop him from having a bash to mark his 100th day in office, where he acted like the socialist he is, complete with a museum to his ego.

Zohran Mamdani pats himself on the back with 100 days bash, speech as critics call it 'massive insecurity' https://t.co/bybi6njSZw pic.twitter.com/ec7KLM7FDU — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) April 12, 2026

Here's more:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani threw himself a great big bash to celebrate his first 100 days in office, and even launched a website so his faithful comrades can track his “achievements” across the city — despite reneging on numerous campaign promises. Hizzoner headlined his party with a speech at the 3,200-seat Knockdown Center in Queens Sunday evening, where he doubled down on vows to govern New York as a staunch socialist while his staff set up a cringey, self-congratulatory museum pop-up of his fledgling time as mayor. “I have thought often of Margaret Thatcher’s quote: ‘The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money,’” Mamdani said. “If anything, my friends, it seems that you eventually need a socialist to clean up the mess. “For 102 days, we have endeavored to do exactly that, delivering both public goods and public excellence,” he added. “That is the change that government can deliver, and it is the change that democratic socialism can deliver.”

New York is broke. They've run out of other people's money, and the guy hasn't even been in office for a year.

🤡🤡🤡🤡



“The mayor’s party even had a “100 days museum,” which featured… leftovers from the Taco Bell wrapper and drink he devoured.” https://t.co/ce6XHkBRPE — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) April 13, 2026

This is creepy and egotistical.

So did the taxpayers pay for it?! — Robin jack (@proudmomjac) April 13, 2026

Probably.

Zohran Mamdani pats himself on the back with 100 days bash, speech as critics call it 'massive insecurity' https://t.co/7OkYTmFIsT pic.twitter.com/8mBGFTiVXD — New York Post (@nypost) April 12, 2026

It is massive insecurity. He's not delivering on his promises. He's not cleaning up a mess. He's destroying NYC.

Typical communist. They never admit failure, just double down. — Everintrigued (@EverIntrigued) April 12, 2026

"Real communism has never been tried."

He also doubled down on being a good democratic socialist.

I was elected as a democratic socialist, and will continue to govern as a democratic socialist. ⁰⁰100 days in — and we’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/RSeauTrraM — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 12, 2026

That sounds like a threat to us.

Everyone in NYC is now more broke.



Keep up the great work — Joe Redden | The Older Millennial (@teameffujoe) April 13, 2026

He's doing a bang up job.

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But poverty is the point of socialism.

Mamdani got 1,114,184 votes. Hardly a mandate to turn our great city into a Socialist dystopia. https://t.co/CRHGoYuvo3 — Daniel S. Loeb (@DanielSLoeb1) April 13, 2026

There are 8.58 million people in NYC. He got a fraction of that. It's not a mandate, but socialists always treat it like one. When this fails, Mamdani will blame Republicans, capitalism, corporate greed, President Trump, and anyone else. He'll tell the voters he couldn't enact his socialist utopia because he didn't have the authority to do so and demand that unilateral power. That's when things get even worse.

Good luck, New York. You're going to need it.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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