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Tipsheet

Mamdani Marks 100 Days With Democratic Socialist Bash and Vow to Continue Ruining NYC

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 13, 2026 10:30 AM
Mamdani Marks 100 Days With Democratic Socialist Bash and Vow to Continue Ruining NYC
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Zohran Mamdani's tenure as NYC Mayor is going as badly as his critics anticipated. He told the media he would override Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch on NYPD policies when they didn't agree (gee, what happened to 'No Kings'?), made an unpopular show of celebrating Ramadan at Gracie Mansion and Eid Mubarak in public, and just admitted one of his biggest campaign promises — free buses — won't be happening.

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He also recently announced he wasn't going to allow Americans to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday, saying the ball drop wouldn't be public and refusing to issue permits for any patriotic public gatherings.

But that didn't stop him from having a bash to mark his 100th day in office, where he acted like the socialist he is, complete with a museum to his ego.

Here's more:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani threw himself a great big bash to celebrate his first 100 days in office, and even launched a website so his faithful comrades can track his “achievements” across the city — despite reneging on numerous campaign promises.

Hizzoner headlined his party with a speech at the 3,200-seat Knockdown Center in Queens Sunday evening, where he doubled down on vows to govern New York as a staunch socialist while his staff set up a cringey, self-congratulatory museum pop-up of his fledgling time as mayor.

“I have thought often of Margaret Thatcher’s quote: ‘The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money,’” Mamdani said. “If anything, my friends, it seems that you eventually need a socialist to clean up the mess.

“For 102 days, we have endeavored to do exactly that, delivering both public goods and public excellence,” he added. “That is the change that government can deliver, and it is the change that democratic socialism can deliver.”

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ECONOMY NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

New York is broke. They've run out of other people's money, and the guy hasn't even been in office for a year.

This is creepy and egotistical.

Probably.

It is massive insecurity. He's not delivering on his promises. He's not cleaning up a mess. He's destroying NYC.

"Real communism has never been tried."

He also doubled down on being a good democratic socialist.

That sounds like a threat to us.

He's doing a bang up job.

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But poverty is the point of socialism.

There are 8.58 million people in NYC. He got a fraction of that. It's not a mandate, but socialists always treat it like one. When this fails, Mamdani will blame Republicans, capitalism, corporate greed, President Trump, and anyone else. He'll tell the voters he couldn't enact his socialist utopia because he didn't have the authority to do so and demand that unilateral power. That's when things get even worse.

Good luck, New York. You're going to need it.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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