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Tipsheet

Rep. Wesley Hunt Shuts Down Democrats' Shameful 'Jim Crow' Talk

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 14, 2026 8:00 AM
Rep. Wesley Hunt Shuts Down Democrats' Shameful 'Jim Crow' Talk
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Every time Republicans do anything with election integrity or redistricting Congressional maps, the Democrats scream that it's some reiteration of Jim Crow or the Confederacy. It's not, of course, but that's the best Democrats can do because they have no plans to address the issues Americans actually care about — including the majority of Americans who support voter ID and election integrity legislation like the SAVE America Act.

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Rep. Wesley Hunt shut down all that talk, however.

"I'm seeing a lot of talk from my colleagues on the Left, too, as we shift towards this reinvigorated talk about Jim Crow and the past of this country, and as someone who is a direct descendant of a slave, as someone whose great-great-grandfather was born on a plantation, I can assure you: slavery is over. Jim Crow is dead," Hunt said.

"When I go anywhere, I don't see any 'whites only' signs. I don't, I promise you. I am Black man that represents a White-majority district in Texas. The great-great-grandson of a man born on a plantation that stands before you today as a proud, conservative Republican from Texas. As a believer and follower in Christ, and as a believer in what this country can be if we allow equality for not just Muslim Americans, not just Buddhist Americans, but also Christian Americans like yourself. God bless you, young man. You give me a lot of hope for the future of this country."

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Related:

FOX NEWS REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS VOTER ID

That was excellent.

"Only people who vote Democrat matter to the Democrats." 

Yes. Their double speak on redistricting proves this.

That's a great idea.

Democrats were on the side of slavery.

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It will not.

That's the line of the Left, and if you look at some of the quotes and replies, they're proving Njoya correct.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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