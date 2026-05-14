Rep. Wesley Hunt Shuts Down Democrats' Shameful 'Jim Crow' Talk

Every time Republicans do anything with election integrity or redistricting Congressional maps, the Democrats scream that it's some reiteration of Jim Crow or the Confederacy. It's not, of course, but that's the best Democrats can do because they have no plans to address the issues Americans actually care about — including the majority of Americans who support voter ID and election integrity legislation like the SAVE America Act.

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Rep. Wesley Hunt shut down all that talk, however.

“Slavery is over. Jim Crow is dead.”



Rep. Wesley Hunt pushes back on what he calls “reinvigorated talk” of Jim Crow, while defending the idea that America is a Christian nation:



"As someone who is a direct descendant of a slave, as someone whose great-great-grandfather was born… pic.twitter.com/JvWmPj4AQ2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 13, 2026

"I'm seeing a lot of talk from my colleagues on the Left, too, as we shift towards this reinvigorated talk about Jim Crow and the past of this country, and as someone who is a direct descendant of a slave, as someone whose great-great-grandfather was born on a plantation, I can assure you: slavery is over. Jim Crow is dead," Hunt said.

"When I go anywhere, I don't see any 'whites only' signs. I don't, I promise you. I am Black man that represents a White-majority district in Texas. The great-great-grandson of a man born on a plantation that stands before you today as a proud, conservative Republican from Texas. As a believer and follower in Christ, and as a believer in what this country can be if we allow equality for not just Muslim Americans, not just Buddhist Americans, but also Christian Americans like yourself. God bless you, young man. You give me a lot of hope for the future of this country."

That was excellent.

They don't care, to them you are just a dark skinned white person. Only people who vote democrat matter to the democrats. Only systems and establishments that support the democrats matter.



Prime example:



Supreme court was perfect when they shut down Trumps tarriffs. . .… — AaronD (@BeavenNickalus) May 13, 2026

"Only people who vote Democrat matter to the Democrats."

Yes. Their double speak on redistricting proves this.

@GOP This would be an incredibly missed opportunity to not have @WesleyHuntTX speaking this message, which so many need to hear, leading us into the midterms. @realDonaldTrump @SpeakerJohnson — Michigan Mavrik (@MichiganMavrik) May 13, 2026

That's a great idea.

"By February 1854, anti-slavery Whigs had begun meeting in the upper midwestern states to discuss the formation of a new party. One such meeting, in Wisconsin on March 20, 1854, is generally remembered as the founding meeting of the Republican Party." https://t.co/vhnkVW57BP — 🦅 (@Justice_Dawns) May 14, 2026

Democrats were on the side of slavery.

Let's see if this makes the round on all of the alphabet soup networks... https://t.co/O1JEILJQQ7 — Janet Parshall (@parshalltalk) May 13, 2026

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It will not.

He says: "As someone who is a direct descendant of a slave, as someone whose great-great-grandfather was born on a plantation, I can assure you, slavery is over. Jim Crow is dead."



They don't care, they don't care. They say black conservatives ain't black. https://t.co/SNgaIowBqR — Wanjiru Njoya (@WanjiruNjoya) May 14, 2026

That's the line of the Left, and if you look at some of the quotes and replies, they're proving Njoya correct.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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