Gavin Newsom's 'Press Office' Responds to Inmate Tablet Scandal

Earlier, we told you that Governor Gavin Newsom spent $189 million on tablets for prisoners in California. Turns out those prisoners are using the tablets for untoward things including watching adult content, and communicating with minors outside of prison.

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Gavin Newsom's Press Office didn't like this story, which is yet another black eye for Gavin as he eyes a White House run in 2028.

They took to X in an attempt to debunk the claims.

This is flat-out FALSE.



This MAGA nonprofit provides ZERO evidence for its outrageous claims.



Their “sources”? Convicted murderers and a random guy who doesn’t even live in California.



FACT: Prison tablets DO NOT provide open internet access.



FACT: Communications are… https://t.co/YqRsJ8ICei — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 13, 2026

"FACT: Communications are monitored, recorded, searchable, and investigated," the post read. "FACT: These tablets are are used for education, rehabilitation, family communication, and reentry support proven to reduce crime — conveniently omitted from this propaganda post."

Christopher Rufo, who broke the story, responded and brought the receipts. He said his sources included some credible officials, including a high-ranking official from the California prison system, federal prosecutors who are pushing charges against a prisoner who allegedly used his tablet to groom a minor, and current inmates.

Actually, our sources are:



• A former high-ranking California prison official



• Federal prosecutors, who are pursuing charges against a prisoner for grooming a minor through his state-issued tablet



• A dozen current inmates who are enjoying your "porn for prisoners" program https://t.co/Pj3mPVJpKf — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) May 13, 2026

Checkmate, Gavin.

The inmate waiting trial for grooming a minor is also facing charges of receiving child porn.

Sure, doubt our sources when you’re the one who gave convicted murderers access to unrestricted communication devices.



A man is literally awaiting trial right now in California for using his prison tablet to groom a kid and receive child porn. Were you monitoring those… https://t.co/ZR48gh1Inx pic.twitter.com/ncFKKFUDLF — Haley Strack (@StrackHaley) May 13, 2026

"Were you monitoring those communications too?" Strack asked.

Clearly, they were not.

Nathaniel Ray Diaz was arraigned after a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment against him. Diaz was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted receipt of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and obstruction of justice.

Diaz is serving a three-year sentence at Avenal State Prison for committing lewd acts against a 12-year-old and making criminal threats with a gun. Despite a ten-year no-contact order with minors, Diaz used his CDCR-issued tablet to communicate with his victim, placing thousands of calls to the minor and instructing the minor to send explicit images. Diaz reportedly directed people to delete evidence when he learned law enforcement had been contacted.

It's not hard to circumvent controls.

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Fourth grade children can easily circumvent parental controls on their Chromebooks and iPads their schools provide. There's plenty of tiktok videos that show exactly how to do it. https://t.co/uc97XrJFna — Sensurround (センサラウンド) (@ShamashAran) May 14, 2026

These people are inmates for a reason: they don't follow the law. What made Newsom think they'd obey laws about tablets or any restrictions the state may have put on said tablets?

Then how can the iPads possibly be a communications device between the prisoners and their families, which is YOUR CLAIM, you inveterate liar? https://t.co/ljS5kTs1Zr — Gregory Solman (@GregSolman) May 14, 2026

Family communication would require Internet access. This is yet another scandal out of Newsom's California, and he wants to bring his brand of governance to D.C. and the entire nation.

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