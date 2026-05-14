Gavin Newsom's 'Press Office' Responds to Inmate Tablet Scandal

Why Thomas Massie's Ex-Girlfriend Came Forward With This Hush Money Story
Why Thomas Massie's Ex-Girlfriend Came Forward With This Hush Money Story
Dem to Black Voters: We'd Screw You Over to Beat Republicans
Dem to Black Voters: We'd Screw You Over to Beat Republicans
The New York Times Might Regret Publishing That Column on Sexual Abuse in Israeli Prisons
The New York Times Might Regret Publishing That Column on Sexual Abuse in...
The Four Horsemen of the New Antisemitism
The Four Horsemen of the New Antisemitism
The Bipartisan Tax Relief Deal Is DOA Thanks to Wisconsin Democrats
The Bipartisan Tax Relief Deal Is DOA Thanks to Wisconsin Democrats
Here's Why a Disabled Woman Is Suing the City of Portland
Here's Why a Disabled Woman Is Suing the City of Portland
Mike Johnson Warns That 'Little Mamdanis' Want to Build a Socialist Utopia in the U.S.
Mike Johnson Warns That 'Little Mamdanis' Want to Build a Socialist Utopia in...
'Unprecedented Threat:' Routine Maintenance Found an IED at an Alabama Dam
'Unprecedented Threat:' Routine Maintenance Found an IED at an Alabama Dam
VIP
How Did Memorial Drive Shooter Got Gun in Heavily Regulated Massachusetts?
How Did Memorial Drive Shooter Got Gun in Heavily Regulated Massachusetts?
Fentanyl Playground: LA Is a Walking Campaign Ad for Spencer Pratt
Fentanyl Playground: LA Is a Walking Campaign Ad for Spencer Pratt
Jim Jordan Torches Fairfax Commonwealth Attorney Over Quiet Website Change on Immigration Policy
Jim Jordan Torches Fairfax Commonwealth Attorney Over Quiet Website Change on Immigration...
Fox News Got Firsthand Experience With China's Surveillance State. Here's What Happened.
Fox News Got Firsthand Experience With China's Surveillance State. Here's What Happened.
Here's Why Marco Rubio Has Long Been a Proponent of NATO and Why That Might Change
Here's Why Marco Rubio Has Long Been a Proponent of NATO and Why...
Democrats Are on the Wrong Side of History With AI: Fetterman Rips Into Party Over Regulatory Push
Democrats Are on the Wrong Side of History With AI: Fetterman Rips Into...
Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom's 'Press Office' Responds to Inmate Tablet Scandal

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 14, 2026 1:30 PM
Gavin Newsom's 'Press Office' Responds to Inmate Tablet Scandal
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Earlier, we told you that Governor Gavin Newsom spent $189 million on tablets for prisoners in California. Turns out those prisoners are using the tablets for untoward things including watching adult content, and communicating with minors outside of prison.

Advertisement

Gavin Newsom's Press Office didn't like this story, which is yet another black eye for Gavin as he eyes a White House run in 2028.

They took to X in an attempt to debunk the claims.

"FACT: Communications are monitored, recorded, searchable, and investigated," the post read. "FACT: These tablets are are used for education, rehabilitation, family communication, and reentry support proven to reduce crime — conveniently omitted from this propaganda post."

Christopher Rufo, who broke the story, responded and brought the receipts. He said his sources included some credible officials, including a high-ranking official from the California prison system, federal prosecutors who are pushing charges against a prisoner who allegedly used his tablet to groom a minor, and current inmates.

Recommended

Good Riddance to the Awful Thomas Massie Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

CALIFORNIA CRIME GAVIN NEWSOM LAW AND ORDER

Checkmate, Gavin.

The inmate waiting trial for grooming a minor is also facing charges of receiving child porn.

"Were you monitoring those communications too?" Strack asked.

Clearly, they were not.

Nathaniel Ray Diaz was arraigned after a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment against him. Diaz was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted receipt of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and obstruction of justice.

Diaz is serving a three-year sentence at Avenal State Prison for committing lewd acts against a 12-year-old and making criminal threats with a gun. Despite a ten-year no-contact order with minors, Diaz used his CDCR-issued tablet to communicate with his victim, placing thousands of calls to the minor and instructing the minor to send explicit images. Diaz reportedly directed people to delete evidence when he learned law enforcement had been contacted.

It's not hard to circumvent controls.

Advertisement

These people are inmates for a reason: they don't follow the law. What made Newsom think they'd obey laws about tablets or any restrictions the state may have put on said tablets?

Family communication would require Internet access. This is yet another scandal out of Newsom's California, and he wants to bring his brand of governance to D.C. and the entire nation.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Good Riddance to the Awful Thomas Massie Kurt Schlichter
About That Story Involving Thomas Massie Attempting to Dole Out Hush Money to an Ex-Girlfriend... Matt Vespa
The Four Horsemen of the New Antisemitism Victor Davis Hanson
Fox News Got Firsthand Experience With China's Surveillance State. Here's What Happened. Dmitri Bolt
Dem to Black Voters: We'd Screw You Over to Beat Republicans Matt Vespa
The Bipartisan Tax Relief Deal Is DOA Thanks to Wisconsin Democrats Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Good Riddance to the Awful Thomas Massie Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement