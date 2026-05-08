Gavin Newsom Is So Serious About Cracking Down on Crime, He's Doing This Now

Oh, So That's Why a Utah Supreme Court Judge Resigned
Oh, So That's Why a Utah Supreme Court Judge Resigned
This One Text Message From a House Dem About the VA Map Being Trashed Says It All
This One Text Message From a House Dem About the VA Map Being...
The Dems' VA Map Got Trashed by the State Supreme Court...and They're Not Handling It Well
The Dems' VA Map Got Trashed by the State Supreme Court...and They're Not...
Kathy Hochul Gets Torn to Pieces Over Her 'Ghost Gun' Nonsense
Kathy Hochul Gets Torn to Pieces Over Her 'Ghost Gun' Nonsense
VIP
NY Times Struggles With Court Rulings, Discrimination, and a Complaint by an Anonymous Employee
NY Times Struggles With Court Rulings, Discrimination, and a Complaint by an Anonymous...
Bernie Sanders Attacks Google Founder and It's Pathetic
Bernie Sanders Attacks Google Founder and It's Pathetic
New York Turns Blind Eye to Crazy Man Terrorizing Bronx Apartment Building
New York Turns Blind Eye to Crazy Man Terrorizing Bronx Apartment Building
As People Worry About the Hantavirus, Some Recall This Scary Story Out of Australia
As People Worry About the Hantavirus, Some Recall This Scary Story Out of...
Woman Who Led Police on Multi-State Chase Learns the Hard Way She's Going to Face Consequences
Woman Who Led Police on Multi-State Chase Learns the Hard Way She's Going...
Victor Davis Hanson Reveals How Democrats Plan to Hold On to Power
Victor Davis Hanson Reveals How Democrats Plan to Hold On to Power
VIP
The Future of LA: Watch This Mayoral Candidate Blame a Company For Making Their Product Easy to Steal
The Future of LA: Watch This Mayoral Candidate Blame a Company For Making...
Rhode Island Man Charged With Using Identities of 18 People — Some Deceased — to Steal $69k SNAP Benefits
Rhode Island Man Charged With Using Identities of 18 People — Some Deceased...
Freedom, Not Planning, Made America an Innovation Superpower
Freedom, Not Planning, Made America an Innovation Superpower
Trump Administration Releases Giant Haul of UFO Files
Trump Administration Releases Giant Haul of UFO Files
Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Is So Serious About Cracking Down on Crime, He's Doing This Now

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 08, 2026 5:30 PM
Gavin Newsom Is So Serious About Cracking Down on Crime, He's Doing This Now
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

What is Gavin Newsom up to? We all know he's going to run for President in 2028, so is this a scam to make him seem like he's serious about cracking down on crime? We all know he's not, because he and his fellow Democrats are pushing a law that would punish independent journalists in California after Nick Shirley exposed massive welfare fraud in the state.

Advertisement

Whatever his motives, Newsom is spending more taxpayer money to offer rewards for tips that help crack unsolved crimes in his state. 

"Every case matters, every victim matters, and California is determined to secure accountability," Newsom wrote on X.

Okay, Gavin.

He even posted it in Spanish. That's how you know he's serious.

What a transparent, cynical move. When California voters passed Prop 36, a bill to crack down on shoplifting and other crimes, Newsom was appalled and — to date — Democrats have simply refused to fund the measure, rendering it unenforceable.

Recommended

This One Text Message From a House Dem About the VA Map Being Trashed Says It All Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM

Don't hold your breath waiting for that, Nick.

Start there.

Yes.

Same.

This writer will tell Gavin where to send her $50k.

That's a crime, too.

Advertisement

This is backfiring big time.

No one ever accused Gavin Newsom of being smart.

So many people are going to be getting fat checks from Newsom.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This One Text Message From a House Dem About the VA Map Being Trashed Says It All Matt Vespa
Victor Davis Hanson Reveals How Democrats Plan to Hold On to Power Dmitri Bolt
Oh, So That's Why a Utah Supreme Court Judge Resigned Matt Vespa
Bernie Sanders Attacks Google Founder and It's Pathetic Amy Curtis
Nick Shirley Was Asked If He Worries His Reporting Demonizes Immigrants—His Answer Was Simple Dmitri Bolt
Hear Spencer Pratt's Perfect Response When a Reporter Says the Odds Are Stacked Against Him for LA Mayor Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This One Text Message From a House Dem About the VA Map Being Trashed Says It All Matt Vespa
Advertisement