Gavin Newsom Is So Serious About Cracking Down on Crime, He's Doing This Now

What is Gavin Newsom up to? We all know he's going to run for President in 2028, so is this a scam to make him seem like he's serious about cracking down on crime? We all know he's not, because he and his fellow Democrats are pushing a law that would punish independent journalists in California after Nick Shirley exposed massive welfare fraud in the state.

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Whatever his motives, Newsom is spending more taxpayer money to offer rewards for tips that help crack unsolved crimes in his state.

I'm offering $50,000 rewards to anyone providing information that helps crack unsolved crimes in California.



If you know something, it is your duty to come forward to give victims and their loved ones justice.



Every case matters, every victim matters, and California is… — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) May 7, 2026

"Every case matters, every victim matters, and California is determined to secure accountability," Newsom wrote on X.

Okay, Gavin.

He even posted it in Spanish. That's how you know he's serious.

Estoy ofreciendo recompensas de $50,000 dólares a cualquier persona que pueda ayudar a resolver a estos crímenes en California.



Si sabes algo, es tu deber presentarte para dar justicia a las víctimas y a sus seres queridos.



Cada caso importa, cada víctima importa, y California… — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) May 7, 2026

What a transparent, cynical move. When California voters passed Prop 36, a bill to crack down on shoplifting and other crimes, Newsom was appalled and — to date — Democrats have simply refused to fund the measure, rendering it unenforceable.

Lmk where to send invoice to, should be a nice check. Thank you! https://t.co/nrxJFknXCf — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) May 8, 2026

Don't hold your breath waiting for that, Nick.

If you’re looking for criminals in California, some guy with a $234,101 annual salary just bought this $9,100,000 house. pic.twitter.com/5UiMvHQ3k8 — Wanye Kest (@skeeminarmenian) May 7, 2026

Start there.

. @grok if @nickshirleyy is proven to have uncovered many crimes but was excluded because of political views, does he have standing to sue in CA? — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 8, 2026

Yes.

I would like to report a theft pic.twitter.com/Tdk4nE03mR — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) May 8, 2026

Same.

This writer will tell Gavin where to send her $50k.

This guy went to a restaurant during Covid when the Governor instituted lockdowns while others were arrested for going to the beach https://t.co/GzZtbmNOfq pic.twitter.com/P2o0t8tUrX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 8, 2026

That's a crime, too.

The guy who stole $24 billion in homeless funds and Fire Aid money lives in Marin County, goes by the name of Gavin... I have info on the high speed rail debacle, too... https://t.co/X3Ey3u2Uco — Monterey County Republican Party (@MCGOP_CA) May 7, 2026

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This is backfiring big time.

He’s offering someone 50k in taxpayer dollars to expose his own crimes 🤣 https://t.co/J1LCPxxCGt — Jack (@jackunheard) May 7, 2026

No one ever accused Gavin Newsom of being smart.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass let the Pacific Palisades burn down, then laughed about it in this week's mayoral debate. Will send my wire info later this afternoon. Thank you, Gavin. https://t.co/AwbIPvl91L — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) May 8, 2026

So many people are going to be getting fat checks from Newsom.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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