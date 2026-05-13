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Tipsheet

TN State Rep. Justin Pearson Is Not Happy He Faced Consequences for His Redistricting Meltdown

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 13, 2026 8:00 AM
TN State Rep. Justin Pearson Is Not Happy He Faced Consequences for His Redistricting Meltdown
AP Photo/George Walker IV

As we told you about earlier, the Tennessee GOP showed the rest of the nation's Republicans how it's done. Not only did they successfully pass new Congressional maps in the state, but they're also handling the state Democrats who behaved abhorrently in the wake of the redistricting vote. Those Democrats were all stripped of their committee assignments.

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Now, state Rep. Justin Pearson is whining about how this disenfranchises Tennesseans from representation.

No, actually, it doesn't. The Democrats still get to vote on final bills. Perhaps Pearson and his colleagues should have thought through the consequences before they lost their minds.

He has not.

Sympathy was very limited for Pearson.

No.

Republicans in any legislature wouldn't be allowed to behave that way, either.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GOP REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY TENNESSEE

It's what Democrats do best.

Democrats scream about norms, representation, and democracy. But only when it suits them and their agenda. They will eschew all norms and any semblance of democracy if it means disenfranchising Republican voters. Look at what they did in Virginia with the redistricting scheme that the Virginia Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional.

As our Matt Vespa said, this is how to handle such things: by not tolerating such nonsense and holding Democrats accountable for their behavior.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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