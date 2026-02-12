Another Career Criminal Killed a Beloved Figure Skating Coach in St. Louis

St. Louis woman Sam Linehan was doing what millions of Americans do every day: waiting in line at the drive-thru of her local Starbucks. While she waited, career criminal Keith Brown, who has a record going back 40 years, approached her car with a gun. He demanded Linehan put her hands up, then he shot her before stealing her credit cards and ID. Linehan died. She was 28 years old.

It wasn't the first time Brown had robbed someone in recent days, either. After killing Linehan, police linked Brown to two other armed robberies in the area, alleging that on February 6, Brown went to the Dollar General store at Grand Boulevard and Kossuth Avenue and robbed the cashier at gunpoint and on February 8, Brown robbed a woman at gunpoint in the Jack in the Box drive-thru on South Grand. He stole that woman's purse, her 9mm handgun, and cell phones belonging to the woman and her daughter. In both of those in incidents, Brown reportedly fired his weapon.

According to Fox2Now, Brown was convicted in 1986 of robbery, burglary, and "armed criminal action." He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for those crimes. In October 1996, Brown was again convicted of robbery and "armed criminal action." He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for that crime. For those of us who can do the math, that means Brown should have been behind bars until at least October of this year. But he was released at some point, and then went on another criminal robbery spree that has left a woman dead. Police said that Brown had "absconded while on parole" in the past.

They also said Brown was caught on camera in all three incidents, each time wearing a bright yellow safety vest and construction helmet.

Police executed a search warrant at Brown's home, where they found the vest, helmet, and items belonging to the women he allegedly robbed.

KSDK reported that Linehan was a beloved coach at the Metro Edge Figure Skating Club. President Leslie Hinyard

sent an email to member families about Linehan's death:

Dear MEFSC Family, It is with deep sadness that I share heartbreaking news about Coach Sam. We were informed yesterday afternoon that Coach Sam died as a result of the shooting near Tower Grove. This is an unimaginable loss for our community, and we know this news will be difficult for many of our skaters and families to process. Coach Sam has a long history with St. Louis Synergy, first as a skater and subsequently as a coach. She has had a meaningful impact on our skaters and our community at large. At this time, all we know is what has been reported through the media. We were informed this morning that a suspect is in custody, but have no further information at this time. We are committed to sharing updates as we are able; but our primary focus in this moment is the health and wellbeing of our skaters and all those that knew and loved Coach Sam. The next few days and weeks will be a challenging time for the entire Synergy family, and especially for those skaters with a personal relationship with Coach Sam. MEFSC and Synergy coaches and board members and coaches will all work together to support our skaters and our families in whatever ways that we can. Thank you for your care, patience, and support of one another during this incredibly difficult time. Please don’t hesitate to contact me directly if your family needs additional support or guidance.

Linehan was also the general manager of Sado on the Hill, a St. Louis restaurant.

Employees told KSDK they were "heartbroken" over Linehan's death, and closed the restaurant in order to mourn.

While crime is down, it's clear there's still more work to be done. Criminals with lengthy, violent records like Keith Brown keep getting released onto our streets, where they continue to rob and harm innocent people. It's only a miracle Brown didn't kill more people on his last crime spree.

Brown was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree robbery and multiple other crimes in connection with the incidents. He is currently being held without bond.

