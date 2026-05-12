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Hakeem Jeffries Says 'Total Judicial Reform' Is on the Table If Dems Regain Power. What Does That Mean?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 12, 2026 9:30 AM
Hakeem Jeffries Says 'Total Judicial Reform' Is on the Table If Dems Regain Power. What Does That Mean?
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We all know there's a lot at stake in the midterms. Not only does control of Congress hang in the balance, but the very future of America, including how Democrats wield power, is on the line. Democrats have made it very clear that they plan to weaponize the government against President Trump, Republicans, and voters if they regain control of the House and Senate.

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It won't be pretty.

And now that the Virginia Supreme Court has humiliated Democrats by overturning their unconstitutional redistricting scheme in the state, Democrats are vowing war on the judiciary, too.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is calling for "judicial reform" at the state and federal level.

"We do have these structural problems that need to be addressed," Jeffries said. "We've got to, for instance, make sure we pass the John Robert Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, so we can end the era of voter suppression in the United States of America once and for all."

Really? Where are voters being suppressed, Jeffries? The only place that's happening is in New England, where multiple states have zero Republican representation and Virginia, where Democrats tried to disenfranchise half the state.

"We have to end Citizens United, dramatically reform our campaign finance laws to stop the ability of these deep-pocketed special interests to intervene," Jeffries continued, "and we are going to have to explore massive judicial reform. State-by-state and at the federal level and everything should be on the table as far as I'm concerned."

See the game here? Democrats lost after the Democrat-appointed Virginia Supreme Court did its job, so they're going to destroy the courts to cement their power. This means Democrats will make sure the courts always rule in their favor, the laws and Constitution be damned.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JUDGES SUPREME COURT

But Democrats already enjoy a structural advantage in the courts. So this isn't the win Jeffries thinks.

Incredible. It's still not good enough for them.

But here's the thing: Republicans have a majority in the state houses. 

How does Jeffries think this'll work for him?

Yes, he is.

They tried "maximum warfare" on redistricting and it blew up in their faces. This will, too.

The only one is John Fetterman, and Democrats are going to exile him as soon as they can.

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President Trump should, as a joke, float the idea of packing the Supreme Court and judicial reform. Watch how quickly Democrats scream.

They will not hesitate to do all the things they've been threatening.

They are incredibly dangerous. Remember this in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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Here's the Tweet That Highlights Why Dems Are So Angry About the VA Map Getting Torched Matt Vespa
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