Hakeem Jeffries Says 'Total Judicial Reform' Is on the Table If Dems Regain Power. What Does That Mean?

We all know there's a lot at stake in the midterms. Not only does control of Congress hang in the balance, but the very future of America, including how Democrats wield power, is on the line. Democrats have made it very clear that they plan to weaponize the government against President Trump, Republicans, and voters if they regain control of the House and Senate.

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It won't be pretty.

And now that the Virginia Supreme Court has humiliated Democrats by overturning their unconstitutional redistricting scheme in the state, Democrats are vowing war on the judiciary, too.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is calling for "judicial reform" at the state and federal level.

House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries proposes a nationwide radical takeover of the courts if Democrats gain power:



"We're going to have to explore judicial 'reform' state by state and at the federal level...everything should be on the table as far as I'm concerned." pic.twitter.com/7maxVExZXy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 11, 2026

"We do have these structural problems that need to be addressed," Jeffries said. "We've got to, for instance, make sure we pass the John Robert Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, so we can end the era of voter suppression in the United States of America once and for all."

Really? Where are voters being suppressed, Jeffries? The only place that's happening is in New England, where multiple states have zero Republican representation and Virginia, where Democrats tried to disenfranchise half the state.

"We have to end Citizens United, dramatically reform our campaign finance laws to stop the ability of these deep-pocketed special interests to intervene," Jeffries continued, "and we are going to have to explore massive judicial reform. State-by-state and at the federal level and everything should be on the table as far as I'm concerned."

See the game here? Democrats lost after the Democrat-appointed Virginia Supreme Court did its job, so they're going to destroy the courts to cement their power. This means Democrats will make sure the courts always rule in their favor, the laws and Constitution be damned.

But Democrats already enjoy a structural advantage in the courts. So this isn't the win Jeffries thinks.

I have lots more thoughts about redistricting after Virginia, including how much of a structural advantage Democrats face in courts. Link in next tweet. pic.twitter.com/1w6SQRPbLH — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) May 11, 2026

Incredible. It's still not good enough for them.

But here's the thing: Republicans have a majority in the state houses.

Map of states that have Republican quadfectas on the state level



(Control of the state legislature, Governor and state supreme court) https://t.co/1mIkYPvdsr pic.twitter.com/NGTQEDWczM — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 9, 2026

How does Jeffries think this'll work for him?

He is calling for the ending of the union of States. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) May 11, 2026

Yes, he is.

Theater Kids really want to push the envelope don't they? — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) May 11, 2026

They tried "maximum warfare" on redistricting and it blew up in their faces. This will, too.

Is there not ONE sane Democrat that could have stopped this extremely LOW IQ (now proven) man from this ridiculous idea? — TheJerseyGirl (@ChristineX2024) May 11, 2026

The only one is John Fetterman, and Democrats are going to exile him as soon as they can.

Powerful politician threatens institutional assault on coequal branch of government & America’s independent judiciary itself because he’s not getting all the outcomes he wants. Dangerous, authoritarian thuggery masquerading as “pro democracy” “anti-authoritarianism.” https://t.co/mGDN1CfEkf — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 11, 2026

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President Trump should, as a joke, float the idea of packing the Supreme Court and judicial reform. Watch how quickly Democrats scream.

Democrats will nuke the filibuster as soon as they get the chance



Let’s not let them beat us to it

pic.twitter.com/Dy5Yv2jAE0 https://t.co/blLzg1Aub7 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 11, 2026

They will not hesitate to do all the things they've been threatening.

This, right here, is why they must never regain power. It's not about the country for them, or doing what's best for the country ... it's about power.



Their power.



People who want power this badly are dangerous.



Pay attention. https://t.co/KpHKu4eUhm — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 11, 2026

They are incredibly dangerous. Remember this in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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