Here's Why a Catholic Counselor Is Suing the State of Oregon

What This CNN Political Commentator Said About Redistricting Is Not Grounded in Reality
What This CNN Political Commentator Said About Redistricting Is Not Grounded in Reality
The Lawsuit Against the NBC Reporter Who Attacked Kash Patel Took a Wild and Ironic Turn
The Lawsuit Against the NBC Reporter Who Attacked Kash Patel Took a Wild...
HHS Secretary Marty Makary to Resign Today
HHS Secretary Marty Makary to Resign Today
AOC Bashes MTG As Progressives Seek Common Ground
AOC Bashes MTG As Progressives Seek Common Ground
Twin Cities Voters Are Learning the Consequences of Minimum Wage Laws
Twin Cities Voters Are Learning the Consequences of Minimum Wage Laws
This Is How You Know Hakeem Jeffries Is Losing His 'Maximum Warfare' Battle
This Is How You Know Hakeem Jeffries Is Losing His 'Maximum Warfare' Battle
VIP
Karen Bass and Nithya Raman Bailed on the Next L.A. Mayoral Debate; Spencer Pratt Should Show Up Anyway
Karen Bass and Nithya Raman Bailed on the Next L.A. Mayoral Debate; Spencer...
New Report Details the Horrifying Things Hamas Did to Israelis on October 7
New Report Details the Horrifying Things Hamas Did to Israelis on October 7
Seattle Teachers' Union Just Elected a New, Problematic President
Seattle Teachers' Union Just Elected a New, Problematic President
Ro Khanna Wrecked Over This Ridiculous Claim About South Carolina's Congressional Maps
Ro Khanna Wrecked Over This Ridiculous Claim About South Carolina's Congressional Maps
Kash Patel Claps Back in Fiery Senate Hearing As Chris Van Hollen Accuses Him of a Drinking Problem
Kash Patel Claps Back in Fiery Senate Hearing As Chris Van Hollen Accuses...
Kuwait Confirms Iranian Security Breach at Strategic Port Project
Kuwait Confirms Iranian Security Breach at Strategic Port Project
US Appeals Court Restores President Trump's Second Round of Tariffs
US Appeals Court Restores President Trump's Second Round of Tariffs
Mike Pence Wants Republicans to Do Some 'Soul Searching' Before 2028, and It Involves Abandoning Trump
Mike Pence Wants Republicans to Do Some 'Soul Searching' Before 2028, and It...
Tipsheet

Here's Why a Catholic Counselor Is Suing the State of Oregon

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 12, 2026 4:30 PM
Here's Why a Catholic Counselor Is Suing the State of Oregon
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Remember when the Democrats were upset about President Trump disagreeing with Pope Leo? Or their outrage at the time President Trump jokingly shared an AI-generated image of himself as Pope? The Left was so indignant on behalf of Catholics, and it was all performative.

Advertisement

How do we know that? Because Democrats have a long track record of being anti-Catholic. The Biden administration weaponized the DOJ against pro-lifers, classified Catholics as domestic terrorists, and fantasized about prosecuting nuns for the "crime" of wearing a habit. They've dragged the Little Sisters of the Poor through the courts for a decade and are about to do the same with the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne in New York. In Washington state, they even passed legislation that would have forced priests to break the seal of the confessional, a move that could get a priest defrocked.

And now, in Oregon, a Catholic counselor is suing the state after she was fined for not "blessing" a lesbian relationship.

Here's more:

Oregon has repeatedly tangled with federal courts over the burdens it places on the free exercise of religion in such matters as public accommodations, abortion coverage mandates and eligibility to adopt and receive state funding, after finding approval in state courts.

The Beaver State appears to be on another collision course with judges not on its payroll by fining a Catholic counselor nearly $90,000 for refusing to "personally" affirm a client's same-sex relationship, deeming it a violation of "professional conduct" obligations.

An administrative law judge, who works for the Oregon Employment Department's Office of Administrative Hearings, found Frank Canepa violated American Counseling Association Code of Ethics Rule A.4.b, which is legally binding in Oregon. The Board of Licensed Professional Counselors and Therapists approved the recommendations.

"Counselors are aware of – and avoid imposing – their own values, attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors," the rule says.

Recommended

The Lawsuit Against the NBC Reporter Who Attacked Kash Patel Took a Wild and Ironic Turn Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM DOJ LAWSUIT OREGON

Ah, but clients can impose their values, attitudes, and beliefs on counselors? The state cannot compel speech, even of a counselor.

This seems a lot like the Masterpiece Cake Shop in Colorado, where Leftists intentionally targeted Christian owner Jack Phillips to drag him through the courts and impose their beliefs on him.

This is a good idea, but hard to do when states require certification. A place like Oregon would easily bar a Catholic certification organization.

It keeps happening.

Advertisement

Yes it is, and it will be the next civil rights battle of our time.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Lawsuit Against the NBC Reporter Who Attacked Kash Patel Took a Wild and Ironic Turn Matt Vespa
Pete Hegseth Puts Democrat in His Place Following Ridiculous Questioning on Iran Dmitri Bolt
What This CNN Political Commentator Said About Redistricting Is Not Grounded in Reality Matt Vespa
This Is How You Know Hakeem Jeffries Is Losing His 'Maximum Warfare' Battle Amy Curtis
US Appeals Court Restores President Trump's Second Round of Tariffs Dmitri Bolt
New Report Details the Horrifying Things Hamas Did to Israelis on October 7 Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Lawsuit Against the NBC Reporter Who Attacked Kash Patel Took a Wild and Ironic Turn Matt Vespa
Advertisement