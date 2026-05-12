Here's Why a Catholic Counselor Is Suing the State of Oregon

Remember when the Democrats were upset about President Trump disagreeing with Pope Leo? Or their outrage at the time President Trump jokingly shared an AI-generated image of himself as Pope? The Left was so indignant on behalf of Catholics, and it was all performative.

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How do we know that? Because Democrats have a long track record of being anti-Catholic. The Biden administration weaponized the DOJ against pro-lifers, classified Catholics as domestic terrorists, and fantasized about prosecuting nuns for the "crime" of wearing a habit. They've dragged the Little Sisters of the Poor through the courts for a decade and are about to do the same with the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne in New York. In Washington state, they even passed legislation that would have forced priests to break the seal of the confessional, a move that could get a priest defrocked.

And now, in Oregon, a Catholic counselor is suing the state after she was fined for not "blessing" a lesbian relationship.

Catholic counselor sues Oregon over $90k fine for not 'blessing' client's lesbian relationship https://t.co/VkjXjiSR01 — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) May 8, 2026

Here's more:

Oregon has repeatedly tangled with federal courts over the burdens it places on the free exercise of religion in such matters as public accommodations, abortion coverage mandates and eligibility to adopt and receive state funding, after finding approval in state courts. The Beaver State appears to be on another collision course with judges not on its payroll by fining a Catholic counselor nearly $90,000 for refusing to "personally" affirm a client's same-sex relationship, deeming it a violation of "professional conduct" obligations. An administrative law judge, who works for the Oregon Employment Department's Office of Administrative Hearings, found Frank Canepa violated American Counseling Association Code of Ethics Rule A.4.b, which is legally binding in Oregon. The Board of Licensed Professional Counselors and Therapists approved the recommendations. "Counselors are aware of – and avoid imposing – their own values, attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors," the rule says.

Ah, but clients can impose their values, attitudes, and beliefs on counselors? The state cannot compel speech, even of a counselor.

This seems a lot like the Masterpiece Cake Shop in Colorado, where Leftists intentionally targeted Christian owner Jack Phillips to drag him through the courts and impose their beliefs on him.

My suggestion. Don't become a certified OCA counselor. Catholics and other religous counselors should create their own certification organization, and sue to be able to be covered under medical insurance. The only way to fight the Marxist march through the instutions is create… — DocOctavius (@DocOctavavius) May 8, 2026

This is a good idea, but hard to do when states require certification. A place like Oregon would easily bar a Catholic certification organization.

The latest thing Democrats tell us would never happen…well… https://t.co/MOruxolXnz — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) May 9, 2026

It keeps happening.

This is a the new Jim Crow:



Turning religious Americans into second-class citizens



Same party



New line of victims



Still unconstitutional https://t.co/cFrhA6CV4g — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 9, 2026

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Yes it is, and it will be the next civil rights battle of our time.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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