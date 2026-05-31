Platner Staffers Bodycheck Journalists Asking Questions About His Sexting Scandal

More mayhem has been unleashed by the Graham Platner campaign amid his massive sexting scandal that broke just yesterday. Staffers from the Platner campaign physically interfered with reporters who attempted to question the candidate about the breaking news.

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WILD: Graham Platner's staff physically shield him and bodycheck reporters out of the way at the end of the rally.



Smallest Platner event we have ever been to in terms of crowd size. pic.twitter.com/1qjroXcndQ — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) May 31, 2026

Things Are Fine dot Gif pic.twitter.com/Ss9IdMkDOh — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 31, 2026

Staffers could be seen shoving signs in the view of cameras to prevent journalists from capturing footage of Platner as he returned to a vehicle. The Maine Wire, an investigative news outlet located in the state, accused staffers of “bodychecking” journalists who desired to ask the candidate questions.

This is the second story of this nature in the last week involving Democrats seeking high office, as a top-level staffer for Colorado congressional candidate Manny Rutinel likewise started a physical altercation with a Republican constituent who attempted to question the office-seeker.

The attacks against the press and those that would dare to question the Platner campaign seem to go rather deep. Top-level Platner consultant Morris Katz was recently accused of threatening to defame an ex-staffer who spoke to reporters about Platner’s disturbing sexual deviancy.

If this is accurate, sounds like Genevieve might own Fight Agency by the time this is over pic.twitter.com/ETxx5E0BXb — Caitlin Legacki (@caitleg) May 31, 2026

Platner is currently the front-runner in Maine’s U.S. Senate Democrat primary, which will be held on June 9.

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