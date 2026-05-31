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Platner Staffers Bodycheck Journalists Asking Questions About His Sexting Scandal

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 31, 2026 7:00 PM
Platner Staffers Bodycheck Journalists Asking Questions About His Sexting Scandal
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

More mayhem has been unleashed by the Graham Platner campaign amid his massive sexting scandal that broke just yesterday. Staffers from the Platner campaign physically interfered with reporters who attempted to question the candidate about the breaking news.

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Staffers could be seen shoving signs in the view of cameras to prevent journalists from capturing footage of Platner as he returned to a vehicle. The Maine Wire, an investigative news outlet located in the state, accused staffers of “bodychecking” journalists who desired to ask the candidate questions.

This is the second story of this nature in the last week involving Democrats seeking high office, as a top-level staffer for Colorado congressional candidate Manny Rutinel likewise started a physical altercation with a Republican constituent who attempted to question the office-seeker.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

The attacks against the press and those that would dare to question the Platner campaign seem to go rather deep. Top-level Platner consultant Morris Katz was recently accused of threatening to defame an ex-staffer who spoke to reporters about Platner’s disturbing sexual deviancy.

Platner is currently the front-runner in Maine’s U.S. Senate Democrat primary, which will be held on June 9.

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