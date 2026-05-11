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Another Minnesota Non-Profit Is in the Public Eye for Channeling Funds for Luxury Goods

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 11, 2026 10:15 AM
Another Minnesota Non-Profit Is in the Public Eye for Channeling Funds for Luxury Goods
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Oh, look. More nonprofit fraud in Minnesota. This time, a group called We Push For Peace, has been accused of taking millions in funding and spending it on things like trips to Las Vegas, high-end cars, and a private liquor store.

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The head of a Minnesota nonprofit allegedly siphoned off more than $6 million in taxpayer funds to treat himself to such lavish goodies as trips to Vegas, luxury rides and shopping sprees at Harley Davidson.

Trahern Pollard, founder and now-former director of the nonprofit We Push For Peace, was supposed to be leading his organization in providing “conflict de-escalation’’ work after George Floyd’s murder — an effort fueled by millions of dollars in government contracts, according to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in a new lawsuit against the group.

Instead, Pollard diverted more than $6 million of the dough to fund a well-heeled lifestyle for himself — not to mention to pay off child support, settle a tax bill with the IRS and subsidize his private businesses, including a liquor store and a used-car dealership, authorities said.

Simply incredible.

Nothing. It's a day ending in -y, so this is the norm.

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Related:

CRIME KEITH ELLISON LAWSUIT MINNESOTA

He doesn't care.

Sure seems that way these days.

Truly.

Not shocked at all.

Please.

Probably.

It doesn't seem that way, does it?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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