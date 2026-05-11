Another Minnesota Non-Profit Is in the Public Eye for Channeling Funds for Luxury Goods

Oh, look. More nonprofit fraud in Minnesota. This time, a group called We Push For Peace, has been accused of taking millions in funding and spending it on things like trips to Las Vegas, high-end cars, and a private liquor store.

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Minnesota nonprofit accused of siphoning $6.5M to fund Vegas trips, luxury cars, private liquor store https://t.co/ZCCN4jgiIu pic.twitter.com/9o3m2wFa2K — New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2026

Here's more:

The head of a Minnesota nonprofit allegedly siphoned off more than $6 million in taxpayer funds to treat himself to such lavish goodies as trips to Vegas, luxury rides and shopping sprees at Harley Davidson. Trahern Pollard, founder and now-former director of the nonprofit We Push For Peace, was supposed to be leading his organization in providing “conflict de-escalation’’ work after George Floyd’s murder — an effort fueled by millions of dollars in government contracts, according to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in a new lawsuit against the group. Instead, Pollard diverted more than $6 million of the dough to fund a well-heeled lifestyle for himself — not to mention to pay off child support, settle a tax bill with the IRS and subsidize his private businesses, including a liquor store and a used-car dealership, authorities said.

Simply incredible.

A Minnesota BLM-style group. What’s new? — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 10, 2026

Nothing. It's a day ending in -y, so this is the norm.

@MayorFrey The fraud and corruption in Minneapolis is astonishing. — Sue Ellen (@EstergrenSue) May 10, 2026

He doesn't care.

"NON PROFIT" is code for money laundering and fraud. — Holger Danske (@dansk_holger) May 10, 2026

Sure seems that way these days.

Minnesota has some of the most gullible voters in the nation. — Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) May 11, 2026

Truly.

I should be shocked at this point, but I’m not. https://t.co/Rvtn2Bdhxl — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 10, 2026

Not shocked at all.

Minnesota stop voting for Democrats. https://t.co/cLpgIZ2vHW — Sue Ellen (@EstergrenSue) May 10, 2026

Please.

Every single one of these nonprofits are committing crimes.



Especially the Democrat ones. https://t.co/wfKjP5lW99 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) May 10, 2026

Probably.

Is there anything in Minnesota that isn't a fraud? https://t.co/rtxk8Mk4Cd — Cruadin (@cruadin) May 10, 2026

It doesn't seem that way, does it?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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