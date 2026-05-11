Last Week Was a Keg of Lib Tears and It's Time to Party Down
Last Week Was a Keg of Lib Tears and It's Time to Party...
What Dems Are Considering to Enact Their Failed Gerrymandered VA Map Is Totally Insane
What Dems Are Considering to Enact Their Failed Gerrymandered VA Map Is Totally...
Uh, Kamala, Are You Sure You Want That Report Released?
Uh, Kamala, Are You Sure You Want That Report Released?
Bill Maher Highlighted What Used to Be a Dirty Word in American Politics
Bill Maher Highlighted What Used to Be a Dirty Word in American Politics
What This Liberal NYC Woman Said About a Recent Will Make Your Blood Boil
What This Liberal NYC Woman Said About a Recent Will Make Your Blood...
VIP
The Democrat Money Grab
The Democrat Money Grab
Ted Lieu Promised Dems Will Make Everything More Expensive If They Retake Power
Ted Lieu Promised Dems Will Make Everything More Expensive If They Retake Power
Can't Barack Obama Learn a New Hobby?
Can't Barack Obama Learn a New Hobby?
Trump’s Moves for the US Senate Races
Trump’s Moves for the US Senate Races
The Ties That Bond Marxists and Islamists
The Ties That Bond Marxists and Islamists
Pratt Is the New Leader Los Angeles Desperately Needs
Pratt Is the New Leader Los Angeles Desperately Needs
The Future That Almost Never Was
The Future That Almost Never Was
The Revolution in Direct Democracy in America
The Revolution in Direct Democracy in America
State Bar of Arizona Disbarring Conservative Attorney After Exercising His Free Speech
State Bar of Arizona Disbarring Conservative Attorney After Exercising His Free Speech
Tipsheet

Here's How Much That Closing Chicago Walgreens Has Lost to Criminals

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 11, 2026 8:00 AM
Here's How Much That Closing Chicago Walgreens Has Lost to Criminals
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

A week ago, Chicago Alderman William Hall told the media that he wanted drugstore giant Walgreens to face criminal charges for closing a store in his city. Hall called the closure "first-degree corporate abandonment," and said the closure should be "a crime the way they treating our elders ... the way they treating our families."

Advertisement

The store cited crime and rampant shoplifting as reasons for the closure, and now we have a figure for just how much money Alderman Hall and his fellow Chicago Democrats allowed criminals to take from Walgreens last year alone: $1 million.

On top of that, the store was spending $400,000 on security and employees were still being attacked and items being stoeln.

Here's more:

Earlier this week, Walgreens announced the closing of the store, which has served the Chatham community for more than 20 years, creating what many residents call a "prescription desert" and a continued disinvestment in the Black community.

On Saturday, the Walgreens executives revealed the store lost more than a million dollars last year, partly due to declining prescription sales but also a massive amount of store theft.

"Theft at this store is 16%," Johnson said. "That's four times above the company average."

And the company explained that they tried to stop theft.

"Lock boxes help us protect the merchandise in the store. A lot of the time, those lock boxes were getting destroyed. And that's at a great cost to the company," said Jason Vasquez, Walgreens District Manager.

They say Walgreens was spending $400,000 a year on security guards in the store, but there were still attacks on store employees.

"We've had people jump across the counters, because we sell liquor behind the counter, taking liquor, cigarettes ... That wears. That wears down. Not so much the financial piece but the endurance of that day in and day out," said Lonnie Fuqua, the store's manager.

Recommended

Bill Maher Highlighted What Used to Be a Dirty Word in American Politics Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CHICAGO CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS ILLINOIS

According to Democrats, stores need to lose $1.5 million a year (or more) because they refuse to prosecute theft and put criminals behind bars. On top of that, store employees need to risk their lives and safety so thieves can harass, abuse, threaten, and physically assault them in the commission of crimes.

Democrats: the party of the working man!

It truly is.

That is unsustainable.

They're tyrants.

Advertisement

Democrats literally believe stores should just eat those losses. Then again, no Democrat could successfully run a lemonade stand, let alone a business like Walgreens.

These are the inevitable consequences.

Will people in the neighborhood suffer? Possibly. But that's on the Democrats who refuse to address crime, and on the voters who keep electing Democrats who refuse to address crime.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Highlighted What Used to Be a Dirty Word in American Politics Matt Vespa
Last Week Was a Keg of Lib Tears and It's Time to Party Down Kurt Schlichter
What This Liberal NYC Woman Said About a Recent Will Make Your Blood Boil Matt Vespa
What Dems Are Considering to Enact Their Failed Gerrymandered VA Map Is Totally Insane Matt Vespa
Uh, Kamala, Are You Sure You Want That Report Released? Matt Vespa
Can't Barack Obama Learn a New Hobby? Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bill Maher Highlighted What Used to Be a Dirty Word in American Politics Matt Vespa
Advertisement