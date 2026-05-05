Guess Why a Chicago Alderman Wants to Charge Walgreens With Crimes

Chicago politicians, who routinely refuse to enforce the city's shoplifting laws and refuse to put criminals behind bars have finally found a "criminal" activity for which they'd like to hold people accountable. That's the good news.

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The bad news is the "criminal" is Walgreens, which has closed stores in the city over rampant crime and shoplifting.

Chicago Alderman William Hall wants to see Walgreens face charges for closing (over a shoplifting crisis) pic.twitter.com/lZgZRvBdJ7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 4, 2026

"Walgreens should be charged with first-degree corporate abandonment," said Hall. "It should be a crime the way they treating our elders. It should be a crime the way they treating our families."

Why isn't it a crime for thugs to steal things from Walgreens?

As the video shows, there are empty shelves. The Walgreens this writer shops at has things behind lock and key, thanks to theft. Putting those criminals in jail would make life better for everyone.

Oh look… it's another victim of their own policies. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) May 4, 2026

That's exactly what this is. The city of Chicago is the one harming seniors and families.

Blacks: proceed to steal everything in Walgreens.



Walgreens: “We’re closing due to rampant theft”



Retarded Alderman: “We need to charge the CEO with murder for shutting down the Walgreens store my people steal from! This is illegal and criminal!” — Viral Videos™️ (@ViralVideos) May 4, 2026

"First-degree corporate abandonment" is not a crime, by the way.

> community shoplifts from store

> store locks up items to prevent it

> outraged community calls it racist

> community finds new ways to loot

> store has no choice but to close

> outraged community protests

> politician calls for charges



This literally just happened in… pic.twitter.com/0oRDyPdLpr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 4, 2026

Understand what this is: the Democrats actually don't have a "soft-on-crime" policy. They have a policy that decriminalizes actual crime while criminalizing things they don't like. They won't put shoplifters, robbers, rapists, and murderers

For their friends, everything. For their enemies, the law.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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