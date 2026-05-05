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Guess Why a Chicago Alderman Wants to Charge Walgreens With Crimes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 05, 2026 7:30 AM
Guess Why a Chicago Alderman Wants to Charge Walgreens With Crimes
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Chicago politicians, who routinely refuse to enforce the city's shoplifting laws and refuse to put criminals behind bars have finally found a "criminal" activity for which they'd like to hold people accountable. That's the good news.

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The bad news is the "criminal" is Walgreens, which has closed stores in the city over rampant crime and shoplifting.

"Walgreens should be charged with first-degree corporate abandonment," said Hall. "It should be a crime the way they treating our elders. It should be a crime the way they treating our families."

Why isn't it a crime for thugs to steal things from Walgreens?

As the video shows, there are empty shelves. The Walgreens this writer shops at has things behind lock and key, thanks to theft. Putting those criminals in jail would make life better for everyone.

That's exactly what this is. The city of Chicago is the one harming seniors and families.

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Related:

CHICAGO CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY LAW AND ORDER

"First-degree corporate abandonment" is not a crime, by the way.

Understand what this is: the Democrats actually don't have a "soft-on-crime" policy. They have a policy that decriminalizes actual crime while criminalizing things they don't like. They won't put shoplifters, robbers, rapists, and murderers 

For their friends, everything. For their enemies, the law.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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