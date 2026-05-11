Democrats Suddenly Forgot About the Separation of Church and State

Democrats love to push the notion of "separation of church and state" when it's convenient for them. On issues like abortion, transgenderism, and gay marriage, they don't want the church to inform public policy at all. In fact, they use the state to push its policy preferences on the church, as evidenced by the Left's war against the Little Sisters of the Poor and the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne, or Washington state's attempt to break the seal of the confessional.

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But when it comes to immigration or war, Democrats suddenly want Republicans to obey the church. We can also add redistricting and voting to the list of topics on which Democrats will use religion as a cudgel. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who may be running for President in 2028, did that by joining Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock. at his church this weekend.

Thank you, @ReverendWarnock, for welcoming me to Ebenezer Baptist Church today.



As legislatures across the South seek to draw Black Americans out of power, we gathered this Sunday to steel ourselves for the work ahead.



We will always stand together, and we will not go back. pic.twitter.com/2luShcSn1l — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 10, 2026

We'd love to know when AOC last attended church in a non-political stunt.

"She's a national voice of conscience," Warnock said, before inviting her up to speak to the congregation.

"I just came today to be in beloved community with you all," AOC said, "and we let the Reverend know and he so graciously sent a message this morning and said would you like to address the church."

"Our faith is the foundation that gives us the courage to fight in the face of overwhelming odds. Like Deborah, who rose as a judge in a time of cruel kings and said, 'I will go.' Like Daniel, who stood firm in the court of a blasphemous king and declared there is a god in Heaven," AOC said later in her speech. And like Dr. King, baptized in this church on this hallowed ground, who believed in the audacious idea that maybe this country could maybe live up to the promises we made in our founding documents."

Yeah, because those promises included race-based congressional districts, unfettered welfare, and socialism, right?

“Black church.”

“White church.”

“Hispanic church.”



Notice what happens when politics enters the sanctuary…



The Body of Christ suddenly gets divided into racial voting blocs instead of unified under Jesus Christ.



The Church was never supposed to be a pigmentation coalition.

It… — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) May 10, 2026

Divide and conquer is the Democratic Party's motto.

Lmao the Bronx bartender flew to MLK’s church in Georgia for a Sunday morning race-baiting performance.



“Legislatures across the South seek to draw Black Americans out of power”



Translation: How DARE courts force fair maps and stop Democrats from racially gerrymandering safe… — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 10, 2026

Seriously. This is so organic that AOC flew to Georgia to grandstand.

This performative nonsense won't win you 2028 — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) May 11, 2026

No, it won't.

"Don't ever invite politicians to your church, that's Christian Nationalism. Ever heard of separation of church and state, you Christofascist?



Oh but what about when we invite Democrats to our church? No no it's not Christian Nationalism. Because reasons." https://t.co/nFOfa2EMam — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminlee) May 11, 2026

Bingo. It's (D)ifferent.

“Christian nationalism is okay when the Left does it” has been one of the biggest mask drops of the last 5 years



No reason whatsoever to take anyone seriously when they complain about this from the Right https://t.co/R1rfCWBGgs — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@WilliamWolfe) May 11, 2026

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Nope.

There's no reason to take AOC seriously anyway. She thinks Black Americans built democracy, then turns around and says the Founding Fathers were fighting against billionaires. She believes those billionaires could not have earned their money and that "wage theft" is a thing.

She's a champagne socialist who will ruin our lives while she gets rich.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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