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Tipsheet

Democrats Suddenly Forgot About the Separation of Church and State

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 11, 2026 12:15 PM
Democrats Suddenly Forgot About the Separation of Church and State
Democratic National Convention via AP

Democrats love to push the notion of "separation of church and state" when it's convenient for them. On issues like abortion, transgenderism, and gay marriage, they don't want the church to inform public policy at all. In fact, they use the state to push its policy preferences on the church, as evidenced by the Left's war against the Little Sisters of the Poor and the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne, or Washington state's attempt to break the seal of the confessional.

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But when it comes to immigration or war, Democrats suddenly want Republicans to obey the church. We can also add redistricting and voting to the list of topics on which Democrats will use religion as a cudgel. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who may be running for President in 2028, did that by joining Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock. at his church this weekend.

We'd love to know when AOC last attended church in a non-political stunt.

"She's a national voice of conscience," Warnock said, before inviting her up to speak to the congregation.

"I just came today to be in beloved community with you all," AOC said, "and we let the Reverend know and he so graciously sent a message this morning and said would you like to address the church."

"Our faith is the foundation that gives us the courage to fight in the face of overwhelming odds. Like Deborah, who rose as a judge in a time of cruel kings and said, 'I will go.' Like Daniel, who stood firm in the court of a blasphemous king and declared there is a god in Heaven," AOC said later in her speech. And like Dr. King, baptized in this church on this hallowed ground, who believed in the audacious idea that maybe this country could maybe live up to the promises we made in our founding documents."

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Related:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CHRISTIANITY DEMOCRAT PARTY RAPHAEL WARNOCK REDISTRICTING

Yeah, because those promises included race-based congressional districts, unfettered welfare, and socialism, right?

Divide and conquer is the Democratic Party's motto.

Seriously. This is so organic that AOC flew to Georgia to grandstand.

No, it won't.

Bingo. It's (D)ifferent.

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Nope.

There's no reason to take AOC seriously anyway. She thinks Black Americans built democracy, then turns around and says the Founding Fathers were fighting against billionaires. She believes those billionaires could not have earned their money and that "wage theft" is a thing.

She's a champagne socialist who will ruin our lives while she gets rich.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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