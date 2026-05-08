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Tipsheet

Bernie Sanders Attacks Google Founder and It's Pathetic

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 08, 2026 5:00 PM
Bernie Sanders Attacks Google Founder and It's Pathetic
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Google is so ubiquitous that it's not just a website. It's a verb and part of our lexicon, fundamentally changing the way we get information and explore the Internet. While opinions may vary on whether or not that's a good thing, founder Sergey Brin created a product that changed the world and deserves every penny of the wealth he earned.

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Unless you're a Democrat who thinks Brin is just being greedy for daring to participate in the democratic process that Democrats claim to love so much.

That's what Bernie Sanders believes, and he attacked Brin for having more wealth while opposing the California Democrat's plan to steal money from billionaires.

Remember, the proposed legislation has a provision that will allow California Democrats to confiscate a percentage of everyone's wealth down the road, including middle- and working-class Californians.

Sanders, on the other hand, has done nothing of value. He was so lazy a socialist he got the boot from at least one commune. Despite that, he's managed to game the capitalist system he despises, making a fortune and owning three houses.

Bingo.

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Related:

BERNIE SANDERS CALIFORNIA GOOGLE SOCIALISM TAXES

Not a single thing.

No billionaire has to pay a "fair share" of anything.

That's greed.

This. We could all be rich if we had access to power, insider stock info, and kickbacks from fraud, after all.

Communists are always mad when someone escapes the system they love so much.

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It is stochastic terrorism.

Never. Bernie couldn't run a lemonade stand in a desert.

All of this.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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