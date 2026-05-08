Bernie Sanders Attacks Google Founder and It's Pathetic

Google is so ubiquitous that it's not just a website. It's a verb and part of our lexicon, fundamentally changing the way we get information and explore the Internet. While opinions may vary on whether or not that's a good thing, founder Sergey Brin created a product that changed the world and deserves every penny of the wealth he earned.

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Unless you're a Democrat who thinks Brin is just being greedy for daring to participate in the democratic process that Democrats claim to love so much.

That's what Bernie Sanders believes, and he attacked Brin for having more wealth while opposing the California Democrat's plan to steal money from billionaires.

Google founder Sergey Brin's wealth has DOUBLED to $311 billion since Trump's election.



Now he’s spending $57M to oppose a 5% billionaires' wealth tax in California.



He’d rather millions lose healthcare than pay his fair share in taxes. This kind of arrogance is unacceptable. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 7, 2026

Remember, the proposed legislation has a provision that will allow California Democrats to confiscate a percentage of everyone's wealth down the road, including middle- and working-class Californians.

Sanders, on the other hand, has done nothing of value. He was so lazy a socialist he got the boot from at least one commune. Despite that, he's managed to game the capitalist system he despises, making a fortune and owning three houses.

He’s useful; you’re not. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 8, 2026

Bingo.

And you’re a millionaire with three houses who has never accomplished anything. 🤷‍♂️ — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 8, 2026

Not a single thing.

No billionaire has to pay a "fair share" of anything.

The arrogance on display is here is you believing you're always entitled to more of other people's money — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 8, 2026

That's greed.

The best way for you to solve the so-called inequality problem is to show us how to become a multimillionaire on a US Senator’s salary! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) May 8, 2026

This. We could all be rich if we had access to power, insider stock info, and kickbacks from fraud, after all.

Brin escaped the Soviet Union & built Google into one of the most valuable companies in human history, creating 100s of thousands of jobs+trillions in value.



While he created unprecedented value, youre a socialist who owns 3 homes but has never contributed anything to society. https://t.co/HgHIS7Dq6e — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 7, 2026

Communists are always mad when someone escapes the system they love so much.

This is getting dangerously close to stochastic terrorism.



When millions of people are celebrating Luigi Mangione murdering a CEO, this type of rhetoric from a US senator is remarkably irresponsible. https://t.co/i9tyrAvF9i pic.twitter.com/DxhDbdvhcM — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) May 7, 2026

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It is stochastic terrorism.

Hey Bernie: When was the last time you built a search engine or an operating system for smart phones? https://t.co/m22EDA8zvs — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) May 7, 2026

Never. Bernie couldn't run a lemonade stand in a desert.

The wealth tax Bernie is advocating for has failed everywhere it's been tried, & many economists warn against it. But Bernie's greed is so overwhelming, he welcomes the damage, as long as he can also hurt people who he hates for being productive https://t.co/g1JltZbF5L — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) May 8, 2026

All of this.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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