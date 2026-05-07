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Tipsheet

'Our Hearts Instantly Exploded With Love.' Karoline Leavitt Announces Birth of Baby Girl

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 07, 2026 1:15 PM
'Our Hearts Instantly Exploded With Love.' Karoline Leavitt Announces Birth of Baby Girl
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the birth of her second child, a girl named Viviana, today. Her daughter was born on May 1 and joins her big brother Nicholas, who is almost two years old.

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"Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy - I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good," Leavitt wrote on X.

What a precious little bean Viviana is.

Mom and dad are now playing man-to-man defense.

Leavitt was unstoppable and an inspiration.

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2026 ELECTIONS JD VANCE KAROLINE LEAVITT USA WHITE HOUSE

Truly.

We're honored she shared this with us.

Life is beautiful.

On April 24, Leavitt announced that Vice President J.D. Vance, Cabinet members, and even President Trump himself would be handling press briefings while she was on maternity leave

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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