'Our Hearts Instantly Exploded With Love.' Karoline Leavitt Announces Birth of Baby Girl

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the birth of her second child, a girl named Viviana, today. Her daughter was born on May 1 and joins her big brother Nicholas, who is almost two years old.

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On May 1st, Viviana aka “Vivi” joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love. 💕



She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble.



Thank you to… pic.twitter.com/wM1P1zEGsa — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) May 7, 2026

"Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy - I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good," Leavitt wrote on X.

What a precious little bean Viviana is.

Welcome to the more than one child club!



Here's our latest newborn in America 250 swag with a bald eagle! pic.twitter.com/HLYXw8eog1 — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 7, 2026

Mom and dad are now playing man-to-man defense.

Congratulations on the healthy delivery of your daughter. Thank you for working so hard through the end of your pregnancy. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 7, 2026

Leavitt was unstoppable and an inspiration.

Congratulations on your new bundle of joy. Vivi looks so sweet and precious. — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) May 7, 2026

Truly.

Amazing news! Congratulations Karoline, Vivi and the rest of the family!



This is truly worth celebrating.



Every baby is blessing.



❤️



Thank you for sharing this joyous occasion with all of us.



You will all be in our hearts as you celebrate this new wonderful addition of life. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 7, 2026

We're honored she shared this with us.

Life is beautiful.

On April 24, Leavitt announced that Vice President J.D. Vance, Cabinet members, and even President Trump himself would be handling press briefings while she was on maternity leave.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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