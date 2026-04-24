Why the White House Press Briefings Could Get Nuts When Karoline Leavitt Takes Maternity Leave

Patty Murray Just Made a Ridiculous Claim About Democrats Defunding ICE
Patty Murray Just Made a Ridiculous Claim About Democrats Defunding ICE
Trump Administration Launches Civil Rights Investigation Into New York City's Department of Education
Trump Administration Launches Civil Rights Investigation Into New York City's Department o...
U.S. Court of Appeals Just Dealt Trump Administration a Blow on Asylum Claims
U.S. Court of Appeals Just Dealt Trump Administration a Blow on Asylum Claims
On WHCA Weekend, Substack Celebrates ‘Independent Journalism’ by Trotting Out Castoff Corporate Figures
On WHCA Weekend, Substack Celebrates ‘Independent Journalism’ by Trotting Out Castoff Corp...
The NY Times Tries and Fails to Gin Up Sympathy for Laid Off USAID Workers
The NY Times Tries and Fails to Gin Up Sympathy for Laid Off...
The Official Democrat X Account Tried Deleting Its Tweet Attacking Hung Cao...but There Are Screenshots
The Official Democrat X Account Tried Deleting Its Tweet Attacking Hung Cao...but There...
J.K. Rowling Offers Support After Trans Assault in Scottish Women’s Prison Sparks Backlash
J.K. Rowling Offers Support After Trans Assault in Scottish Women’s Prison Sparks Backlash
VIP
Democrats Can't Distance Themselves From Hasan Piker Now
Democrats Can't Distance Themselves From Hasan Piker Now
A North Carolina School Superintendent Sees Nothing Wrong With This LGTBQ Book for Kids
A North Carolina School Superintendent Sees Nothing Wrong With This LGTBQ Book for...
The Department of Justice Announces It's Bringing Back Death by Firing Squad in Capital Punishment Cases
The Department of Justice Announces It's Bringing Back Death by Firing Squad in...
The Trump Administration Announces a New Round of Negotiations As Iran Begs for Peace Talks
The Trump Administration Announces a New Round of Negotiations As Iran Begs for...
Iran Activates Retired 30-Year-Old Super Tanker As They Run Out of Places to Store Oil
Iran Activates Retired 30-Year-Old Super Tanker As They Run Out of Places to...
Leading CA Gov Candidate Says US Should've Been More Aggressive on Asylum, Blames Trump for Border Chaos
Leading CA Gov Candidate Says US Should've Been More Aggressive on Asylum, Blames...
This GOP Rep Is Calling for the Pardon of the Special Forces Soldier Who Bet on the Maduro Raid
This GOP Rep Is Calling for the Pardon of the Special Forces Soldier...
Tipsheet

Why the White House Press Briefings Could Get Nuts When Karoline Leavitt Takes Maternity Leave

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 24, 2026 3:00 PM
Why the White House Press Briefings Could Get Nuts When Karoline Leavitt Takes Maternity Leave
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is about to take maternity leave, so who will do the press briefings? It will be a carousel of Trump officials, Vice President JD Vance, and maybe, even, the president of the United States himself. If that’s the case, expect Trump to hold court in there for a long time, which could make for exceptional television (via Politico):

Advertisement

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is scheduled to have her second child next week, a baby girl, Playbook’s Dasha Burns reports. Leavitt will be returning to the podium after her maternity leave, though it’s unclear exactly how many weeks she’ll take.

No one will be filling in for Leavitt formally during her leave — but the comms shop is planning to have some familiar faces at the podium to brief the press including VP JD Vance, Cabinet officials or even Trump himself. In the meantime, the White House press shop will be managed by White House comms director Steven Cheung and Leavitt’s team: Pat Adams, Anna Kelly, Kush Desai, Abigail Jackson, Liz Huston, Taylor Rogers, Davis Ingle, Allison Schuster, Olivia Wales, Micah Stopperich, Ellie Acra, Georgia O’Neil and Kieghan Nangle.

Recommended

The Trump Administration Announces a New Round of Negotiations As Iran Begs for Peace Talks Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

JD VANCE KAROLINE LEAVITT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

Leavitt has been excellent at her job, relaying the administration’s message and objectives clearly, which was absent under Karine Grey Poupon, and slapping down the media’s nonsensical antics. 

Vice President Vance also handles the media effectively, calling out their nonsense, as he did when Renee Good was shot and killed by a federal immigration officer after she tried to run them over in Minneapolis last winter, while federal law enforcement swept through the city looking for undocumented immigrants. Either way, it could lead to some interesting briefings while Ms. Leavitt is away. 

Wishing her the best as she prepares to welcome her second child. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Trump Administration Announces a New Round of Negotiations As Iran Begs for Peace Talks Dmitri Bolt
U.S. Court of Appeals Just Dealt Trump Administration a Blow on Asylum Claims Amy Curtis
Pseudo-Heroes Victor Davis Hanson
Patty Murray Just Made a Ridiculous Claim About Democrats Defunding ICE Amy Curtis
It Sure Sounds Like Hakeem Jeffries Just Tried to Threaten the VA Supreme Court Amy Curtis
The Official Democrat X Account Tried Deleting Its Tweet Attacking Hung Cao...but There Are Screenshots Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Trump Administration Announces a New Round of Negotiations As Iran Begs for Peace Talks Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement