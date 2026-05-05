Here's an Update on Operation Epic Fury and Project Freedom

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine held another press conference to update us on Operation Epic Fury. The press conference comes as Iran continues to launch missiles and drones at the UAE, our ally in the region, and amid a tenuous ceasefire. The U.S. has reportedly sunk seven Iranian fast boats while Iran attacked a South Korean cargo ship.

Advertisement

The President announced a new operation to open the Strait of Hormuz and guide vessels through, and warned the Iranians that if they kept attacking vessels in the strait or interfered with the reopening, they would be "blown off the face of the earth."

Meanwhile, Pakistan is trying to get the U.S. and Iran back to the negotiating table, despite repeated past failed attempts at a deal.

"President Trump has directed U.S. Central Command to restart the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz under the umbrella of Project Freedom. This operation is separate and distinct from Operation Epic Fury," Hegseth said.

"We're not looking for a fight. But Iran also cannot be allowed to block innocent countries and their goods from an international waterway. Iran is the clear aggressor," Hegseth said, noting Iran is trying to impose a tolling system he called "international extortion."

"That ends with Project Freedom," Hegseth noted. "To U.S. commercial ships along with American destroyers have already transited the Strait, showing the lane is clear. We know Iran is embarrassed by this fact."

"As a direct gift from the United States to the world, we have established a powerful red, white, and blue dome over the Strait ... providing 24/7 overwatch for peaceful commercial vessels. Except for Iran's, of course. Which is why our ironclad blockade remains in full effect as well. In fact, six ships tried to run the blockade out of Iranian reports as Project Freedom commenced, and they were all turned around."

"America is using its strength to lift up others. Iran is trying to subjugate the world," Hegseth said. "To what remains of Iran's forces: if you attack American troops or innocent commercial shipping, you will face overwhelming and devastating American firepower. The President has been very clear about this. We prefer it to be a peaceful mission, but are locked and loaded to defend our people ... and this mission without hesitation. To Iran: let innocent ships pass freely."

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers a message to Iran amid Project Freedom:



"To what remains of Iran's forces, if you attack American troops or innocent commercial shipping, you will face overwhelming and devastating American firepower. The president has been very clear… pic.twitter.com/s74k7wHs9z — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 5, 2026

"This is a temporary mission for us. As I've said before, the world needs this waterway a lot more than we do," Hegseth added. "We expect the world to step up. At the appropriate time and soon, we will hand responsibility back to you."

"Our will is unshakable. God bless our troops and God bless the mighty United States Navy as well," Hegseth added before turning things over to General Caine.

"Over the past seven weeks, Iran has repeatedly threatened and attacked commercial shipping in the Strait in order to effectively cut off commercial traffic and damage the global economy," Caine said. "Iran is weaponizing the global supply chain."

He then updated us on the last few days of activities from April 7 to May 5.

"The United States has established a significant presence over the Strait in order to open up the free flow of commerce," Caine said. "Since the ceasefire was announced, Iran has fired at commercial vessels nine times and seized two container ships. And they've attacked U.S. forces more than ten times. All below the threshold of restarting major combat operations at this point."

WATCH: @thejointstaff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine provides an update on the last few days of activities in the Gulf:



"The United States has established a significant presence over the strait here in order to open up the free flow of commerce, noting the blockade still continues..." pic.twitter.com/to5AiZrGJl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 5, 2026

Advertisement

"As a result of Iran's indiscriminate attacks across the region, there are currently 22,500 mariners embarked on more than 1,550 commercial vessels trapped in the Arabian Gulf, unable to transit. In addition to shipping, Iran has continued to deliberately attack its neighbors," Caine said. "They also launched cruise missiles, drones, small boats at U.S. forces defending commercial shipping in the Strait."

"On the surface, guided missile destroyers and other warships are detecting and defeating Iranian threats," Caine said. "In the air, more than 100 fighters, attack aircraft, and other manned and unmanned aircraft, synchronized by the 82nd Airborne Division, are in the air 24 hours a day, providing defensive overwatch."

"These forces are comprised of over 15,000 American servicemembers and have established localized air and sea control to protect against Iranian threats," Caine said.

"Beyond Project Freedom, CENTCOM and the rest of the Joint Force remain ready to resume major combat operations against Iran if ordered to do so. No adversary should mistake our current restraint with a lack of resolve, and the President has said, as the Secretary has, that now's the time for those with equity stake in the Strait to come assist."

In a moment of levity, Hegseth responded to reports Iran would deploy "kamikaze dolphins" against the U.S.

🚨 LMFAO! SecWar Pete Hegseth responds to reports Iran will deploy "kamikaze dolphins" against the US:



"I can't confirm or deny whether WE have kamikaze dolphins, but I can confirm they don't!" pic.twitter.com/5cvH3PNCnH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 5, 2026

Advertisement

"I can't firm or deny whether we have kamikaze dolphins, but I can confirm they don't," Hegseth said. "Any follow-on effort, if there are mines identified, would be something that some of our units can undertake, or the world can undertake, but right now we know we have a lane of safe passage that commercial shipping can flow through."

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.